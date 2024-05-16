SJM Poised to Participate in "Experience Macao Carnival" in Hong Kong Presenting Macao's Vibrant "Tourism +" Attractions

Unique Sino-Portuguese Booth Design Showcasing the Charm of Lisboa Brand

Blending architectural styles of SJM's Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau, the booth is meticulously designed to reflect the Sino-Portuguese cultural characteristics of Macau. From traditional Portuguese tiles to flooring adorned with cobblestone mosaic, this eye-catching booth vividly represents the Lisboa brand's fusion of East-West cultural influences. SJM's newest integrated resort, Grand Lisboa Palace, is located in Cotai, in close proximity to the Taipa Ferry Terminal. Meanwhile, the Grand Lisboa is at the heart of the Macau Peninsula, while the Jai Alai Oceanus is directly connected to the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal via a footbridge. Guests can visit SJM properties by taking free SJM Shuttle Bus Service at the borders, they can also enjoy the Cross-Border Bus Service to travel directly between Hong Kong and SJM properties via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

Exciting Performances and Activities, Supporting "Tourism + Sports"

In collaboration with Wushu General Association of Macau, SJM will stage a Wushu performance featuring gold medalists of The Asian Games, World Wushu Championships, and Chengdu FISU World University Games. The four athletes will showcase a variety of martial arts styles, underlining Macau's achievements in nurturing elite martial arts talents, while enhancing visitors' engagement with SJM's "Martial Arts Arena" themed experience zone. The "Martial Arts Arena" offers an immersive martial arts experience that uses state-of-the-art technology to perfectly integrate virtual reality with real-life movements, allowing visitors to learn the essence and cultural depth of martial arts through edutaining experiences.

SJM is fully supporting several other marquee sports events, including the "2024 SJM Macau International Dragon Boat Races," scheduled for 8 to 10 June at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Additionally, the Macau Grand Prix, set to take place in November, will feature the SJM Theodore Racing Team, a longstanding partner of SJM. The team clinched first and second places in the F4 championship at the 2023 Macau Grand Prix and is now competing in leading positions in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia.

Dazzling Array of International Cuisines

SJM offers a diverse array of dining options, from award-winning MICHELIN-starred restaurants to authentic Macanese and Asian cuisines. Grand Lisboa Palace's Palace Garden serves top-notch Cantonese dishes, the modern Portuguese restaurant Mesa by José Avillez attracts numerous celebrities, Chalou offers nostalgic dim sum trolleys with Cantonese flavors, and The Grand Buffet features a wide array of global delicacies. Grand Lisboa's Robuchon au Dôme is the only restaurant in Macau to continuously hold three MICHELIN stars for 16 years, while the two-MICHELIN-star The 8 restaurant specialises in exquisite dim sum and upscale new-style Cantonese cuisine, and The Kitchen steakhouse has been awarded one diamond by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for seven consecutive years; Jai Alai Buffet at Jai Alai Oceanus also features a buffet and several authentic specialty restaurants.

Diverse "Tourism+" elements: From World-Class Events to Community Tourism

Macau is no stranger to Hong Kong visitors, welcoming 7.2 million visitors from this second top source market. SJM will capitalise on this opportunity to showcase a new calendar of exceptional events and unique offerings. These include the "SJM Five-a-side Football Friendly: Portuguese Icons vs. GBA Flying Dragon" on 19 May, featuring Portugal's golden era of footballers, including the legendary Figo; and the "Moomin Wonderful Encounter - Joyous Adventure in Macau" interactive exhibition, running until 31 August. This exhibition brings to life the enchanting world of Moominvalley with insta-perfect backdrops, engaging games, exclusive Macau Moomin souvenirs, and themed culinary delights. In addition, SJM proudly launches the "SJM x Macau Cruise," which provides a sightseeing tour combining "Sea+Land" experiences, offering guests an interesting and authentic experience of the Macau community and visiting its storied cultural landmarks.

Discover Roadshow-Exclusive Privileges

SJM fully supports the MGTO's trivia game at the roadshow, offering visitors a chance to win grand prizes such as Moomin-themed afternoon tea sets, spa coupons, dining privileges and shopping discounts. Guests who register as SJM Supreme Card members on-site can also enjoy exclusive welcome benefits, member-only privileges, and limited-edition souvenirs. What's more, visitors can complete an online survey at SJM's booth and receive a branded luggage tag from THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU. SJM's mascot "Sam the Rooster" will also make an appearance, engaging in photo opportunities with visitors and tourists.

SJM is a leading owner, operator, and developer of premier integrated entertainment resorts in Macau. With a heritage spanning over six decades in Macau, SJM is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities, exceptional services, stellar dining, and a variety of exciting activities, crafting unique travel experiences for visitors from Hong Kong and beyond.

