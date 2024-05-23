Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024: Sungrow's Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions Facilitating the Philippines' Energy Transition

MANILA, Philippines, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, showcased its cutting-edge solar-plus-storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024. As the Philippines embraces renewable energy and seeks sustainable development, the need for efficient and reliable solar-plus-storage solutions has become increasingly urgent. Sungrow's participation in Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024 not only demonstrated its technological prowess in renewable energy but also signaled its commitment to supporting the country's energy transition.

In recent years, the Philippines has embarked on a comprehensive initiative by introducing an array of bills and policies aimed at bolstering the development of renewable energy. The Philippine Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) for 2020 to 2040 outlines an ambitious target, envisioning renewable energy sources accounting for 35% of the country's total power generation by 2030, rising to 50% by 2040. Furthermore, during the 2023 Philippine Offshore Wind Power Forum held in the same year, Alfredo Pascual, the Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), emphasized the escalating demand for green energy in the Philippines and expressed his enthusiasm for Chinese companies to invest in the country's renewable energy sector.

New generation of utility renewable energy solutions

During the expo, Sungrow showcased the solar-plus-storage solutions including "1+X" modular inverter, SG350HX-20 string inverter and the new generation of PowerTitan liquid-cooled energy storage system.

PowerTitan2.0, Sungrow's latest addition to its liquid-cooled energy storage system line, surpasses the capabilities of traditional all-in-one solutions. It seamlessly integrates a cutting-edge AC storage design, an embedded PCS, and a standard 20-foot 5MWh fully liquid-cooled energy storage system, offering scalability up to 10MWh. Throughout its operational lifespan, the string PCS enables independent charging and discharging of battery racks, significantly boosting the system's discharged energy capacity by over 8%.

Moreover, Sungrow has introduced its groundbreaking utility modular inverters, the "1+X," and the SG320HX-20 string inverter. The modular design of the "1+X" inverter allows for flexible capacity expansion, starting with a minimum of 1.1 MW per unit and scaling up to 8.8 MW by combining eight units. Customers can choose their desired capacity range, from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW, to meet their specific requirements. Tailored for utility-scale PV plants, the SG320HX-20 inverter offers reduced Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), enhanced protection mechanisms, and stronger grid support.

New products for C&I renewable energy solutions

In addition to providing multi-MPPT string inverter SG125CX-P2 for 1000 VDC System, for rooftop application scenarios, the Rapid Shutdown SR20D-M and Power Optimizer SP600S further optimize existing solutions to provide customers with a safer and more efficient energy system.

The Rapid Shutdow(SR20D-M) holds the patented FHC bypass technology, that decreases loss and avoids overheating. It can shutdown rapidly in only 20s and prevent risk with 10s pre-protection. SR20D-M is easy to install, its quick-plug installation helps saving installation time and O&M costs.

And SP600S smart power optimizer is a groundbreaking MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) product of Sungrow, which enhances solar system efficiency and safety. It uses smart Shade-Proof technology so that could increase system efficiency to 0.5%, and power generation to 30%. A patented SP600S structure reduces installation time by up to 45 percent, and the rooftop angle can be optimized to maximize solar system. Besides these, SP600S is a safe and efficient system.

Residential solar systems enable the utilization of green energy in households

Sungrow's SG6.0RS PV inverter, a single-phase solution with a capacity of 6kW, is ideal for Philippines household use, fulfilling the needs of families. It features two MPPT, enabling connections to two independent solar arrays of panels facing diverse directions. Compact and weighing just 10kg, this model is the most ideal choice for residential systems.

On-site signing with SMC

During the exhibition, Sungrow signed a 200MWh energy storage project with SMC (San Miguel Corporation), which is the largest single energy storage project in the Philippines.

Luis Xu, Director of Sungrow APAC Region said, "We are grateful to our Filipino customers for their unwavering support and trust. Furthermore, we are delighted to announce the signing of the latest project with SMC this time around. With our unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, Sungrow has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the renewable energy industry. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the needs of our customers and contribute to a more sustainable future. I proudly endorse Sungrow and its dedication to excellence in every aspect of its business."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

