Sungrow Hosts an Event Highlighting its New C&I String Inverter SG50CX-P2-JP in Japan

TOKYO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provide r , successfully hosted an event showcasing its innovative C&I String Inverter SG50CX-P2-JP, tailor-made for the Japanese market. The launch event garnered significant attention, drawing over 100 distributors, installers, and clients, underscoring Sungrow's unwavering commitment to supporting the renewable energy transition in Japan with cutting-edge technology.

The SG50CX-P2-JP inverter, designed specifically for the Japanese market, stands out with its high-yield performance, enhanced safety measures, flexibility, and operational convenience. This product has achieved a comprehensive improvement in the distributed inverter's ability to cope with large PV module. It is currently the only C&I inverter in the Japanese market with an MPPT input current of up to 40A. With an efficiency rate of 98.7% and a 200% DC/AC ratio, it reaches full power faster than competitors, ensuring maximum energy yield. SG50CX-P2-JP incorporates a PID recovery module for restoring the photovoltaic array at night. CX-P2 is the world's first series to receive IEC63027-2023 Photovoltaic power systems - DC arc detection and interruption certification, improving safety significantly. It accommodates both low-power and high-power modules, providing unrivaled flexibility for various PV system configurations. Additionally, its self-cleaning system and the latest iSolarCloud Web 3.0 platform simplify operation and maintenance, reducing time and costs.

"At Sungrow, we believe our advanced technologies will revolutionize the C&I solar market in Japan. The SG50CX-P2-JP inverter is a testament to our commitment to providing efficient, safe, and flexible energy solutions. We are excited to support Japanese enterprises in their journey towards a sustainable future." Han Xu, Country Manager of Sungrow Japan highlighted the importance of innovation.

The event was meticulously organized to offer a diverse range of sessions, enabling visiting guests to engage deeply. Among them were panel discussions hosted by Sungrow engineers and renowned industry experts, which offered profound insights into the future trajectory of PV technology and its profound impact on the Japanese market. In addition, interactive Q&A sessions were conducted, affording participants an opportunity to delve into the intricate capabilities and diverse applications of the inverter. Moreover, the event served as a platform for networking among industry professionals, fostering collaborations and partnerships that will pave the way for the advancement of renewable energy solutions in Japan.

The launch of the SG50CX-P2-JP marks a significant step forward for Sungrow in expanding its presence in Japan and contributing to the global push for clean and sustainable energy. With this innovative product, Sungrow is well-positioned to support Japan's energy transition, providing reliable and efficient solutions to meet the growing demands of the C&I PV market.

