Spark Education Launches Its First Offline Learning Center in Australia, Expanding Its Influence as a World-leading STEM Education Provider

MELBOURNE, Australia , April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education ("Spark" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading STEM education providers, officially opened its first offline learning center in Melbourne on April 14, 2024. Following Singapore, China, the United States, and Canada, the opening is Spark's seventh offline learning center in the world, marking its further global expansion, and consolidating its leading position in the global education market.

Driven by its mission to inspire a passion for learning and ignite lifelong growth, Spark Education focuses on education for students aged 3-12, cultivating a love of learning from a young age and shaping the trajectory of their lifelong growth. Balwyn, where the offline learning center is located, and Spark match well because it is home to several high-quality institutions including Balwyn High School, Balwyn Primary School, Fintona Girls' School, Camberwell Grammar School, and Carey Baptist Grammar School, among many others, and is a hub that attracts families seeking not just a residence, but a community deeply invested in education.

Wilson Li, Spark Education CFO and GM of Global Offline Business, commented in his speech on the day: "In 2018, we launched our first class with the goal of improving the learning experience and outcomes for children with the help of technology, and we have continued to pursue this goal, helping students around the world discover the joy of learning. We have chosen Melbourne not only for its rich educational landscape but also for the community that values educational quality. Our new learning center here in Balwyn is testament to our commitment to student-centricity and providing the best learning experience and highest quality education globally."

Spark will initially launch Spark Math and Spark Chinese courses in the new directly operated offline learning center in Melbourne with plans to introduce other high-quality courses, including Spark Coding and Spark Chess, that will enrich the learning experience for students in Australia as it has done in many other countries to date.

Concurrent with this launch, Spark Education begins to offer its comprehensive licensing solution for partners such as afterschool programs and child care centers in Australia and New Zealand regions and beyond. Spark offers a series of services including high-quality curricula for math and Chinese language, interactive courseware with class materials, centre and classroom design, hardware and software, as well as end-to-end support with financing, operations, training, and marketing. Spark's program are already being offered in over 900 locations through licensing partnerships.

Spark Education has served close to 700,000 students worldwide and has garnered over 30,000 students in Australia and New Zealand with its online small-group classes. The brand and its offerings are well-recognized and loved by students and families in the region and many have been looking forward to in-person learning options with Spark post pandemic.

On opening day, over 300 people came to celebrate, and more than 150 children experienced Spark's interactive game-based learning model. The opening event was attended by Wilson Li, Spark Education CFO and GM of Global Offline Business, Jess Wilson, state member for Kew, Spark's Australian business partners, as well as Spark Education Group's Co-founder and CEO Mark Luo who joined virtually.

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore and has served close to 700,000 students worldwide. Its portfolio of education brands combines research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and educational outcomes for students around the world. Accredited by STEM.org, it was awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at the EdTech Asia Summit and was further recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

