Spark Education Ignites Educational Pathways for Under-privileged Students

The global online education company seeks to Spark A Future and empower students with their new scholarship programme

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest providers of small-group online K-12 education classes, Spark Education Group (Spark Education) has announced the launch of its new initiative, Spark A Future, in collaboration with SG Cares Volunteer Centre @Pasir Ris and Social Service Office @ Pasir Ris and Punggol as part of the ComLink+ initiative to support students living in public rental housing. This meaningful initiative commenced in January 2024 and will empower underprivileged children to unlock a world of e-learning.

Spark A Future Scholarship Programme by Spark Education

General Manager, SEA and co-founder of Spark Education, Xiaonan Wang, shared "Spark means enlightening others. We hope that every child who comes to Spark finds their passion for e-learning and embarks on their lifelong journey with us. We celebrate every step of growth alongside their parents. As an organisation that believes in enhancing learning experiences for every child, Spark A Future works to improve access to quality math education for all students through the use of our flagship Spark Math programme."

Working together with Spark Education, Anthony Chng, Director of Enterprise at CARE Singapore shared his heartfelt thoughts on the initiative: "The well-being of our young persons is something that has always been close to the hearts of CARE Singapore. Through our SG Cares Volunteer Centre @ Pasir Ris, we are delighted to partner Spark Education Group in Spark A Future. We strongly believe that this initiative would bring much needed support to the students and inspire many other corporates to join us to build the shared community we live in."

Spark A Future will benefit up to 10 students ranging from Primary 3 to 5, helping them to not only improve their examination results but grow their confidence in tackling tough math problems and their attitude towards the subject in the future. With interactive learning as the backbone of Spark Education, Spark Math features animated and gamified courseware and interactive screens that students can touch and use to interact with objects, draw and more to keep students engaged.

Consisting of a passionate team of educators, Spark Education works closely with a group of NIE-trained educators to ensure the Spark Math curriculum is aligned with the MOE syllabus. The award-winning programme utilises both the Concrete, Pictorial, Abstract (CPA) and Understand, Decide, Solve, and Check (UDSC) approach to guide children to solve math problems independently. Bringing together proven methods of math learning with interactive technology, the Spark Math pedagogy helps children build numeracy skills, master heuristic strategies and excel in math assessments.

About Spark Education Group

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore and has served about 700,000 students worldwide. Its portfolio of education brands combines research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and educational outcomes for students around the world. Recently accredited by STEM.org , it was awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at the EdTech Asia Summit and was further recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sparkedu.com

SOURCE Spark Education Limited