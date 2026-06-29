State Grid Longxi County Power Supply Company: Power Safeguards the Vibrant Night Market Scene

DINGXI, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of June 28, Shouyangcheng Square Night Market in Longxi County, Gansu Province was packed with bustling crowds. Song Haojie and Wan Ning, staff members of State Grid Longxi County Power Supply Company, held infrared thermometers to check the temperature of surrounding distribution boxes and cable joints one by one.

"The equipment temperature is normal with no overheating risks detected," said Song Haojie.

After inspecting power lines and equipment, the staff walked between stalls to help vendors check their electrical appliances. They assisted in rectifying hidden dangers on the spot, such as daisy-chained power strips and aging wires at several stalls, and explained safe electricity usage knowledge to vendors.

Since the onset of summer, the night market at Shouyangcheng Square has thrived. With cooking appliances, freezers and other electrical devices running simultaneously at each stall, the local power load has risen sharply. The Longxi County Power Supply Company has formulated a special power guarantee plan and set up a dedicated night market power service team to guarantee safe and reliable power supply for the night market.

Tailored to the power consumption characteristics of night markets, the company adopts an integrated online-offline service model to respond to customer demands in real time. It has assigned exclusive customer managers for the night market cluster and customized power consumption solutions for vendors. A WeChat group for night market electricity services has been established, where vendors can raise electricity-related questions or report power failures at any time, with service staff dispatched to the site for immediate handling.

In addition, the company implements a dual inspection mechanism. Comprehensive inspections of power lines and equipment are carried out during the day, while intensified patrols are conducted in key areas during peak power consumption hours at night. Emergency repair crews remain on standby around the clock to ensure on-site troubleshooting within 30 minutes of any sudden power failure.

Moving forward, State Grid Longxi County Power Supply Company will continuously optimize power supply guarantee measures, conduct regular safety electricity inspections, and fully deploy emergency repair personnel, vehicles and materials. It will foster a safe and stable power consumption environment for night market operations, and empower the night market economy with high-quality power services.

SOURCE State Grid Longxi County Power Supply Company