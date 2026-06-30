State‑Grid Minxian Power Supply Company: Taking Multi‑pronged Measures to Safeguard Power‑supply Security

DINGXI, China, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, during the 25th National Work‑Safety Month, State‑Grid Minxian Power Supply Company centered on the theme "Everyone prioritizes safety, everyone responds to emergencies". Focusing on flood‑season prevention and peak‑summer power guarantee, it carried out a full range of work on production safety to shore up stable operation of the county‑level power grid.

The company strengthened safety‑related publicity and education. All staff studied the criteria for identifying major potential accidents. Through clause interpretation, case analysis and on‑post seminars, it regularly delivered safety‑regulation training and warning education. It eliminated rough operating patterns and habitual safety violations, improving employees' duty‑fulfillment and risk‑response capabilities.

To address weak links in the power grid, the firm upgraded automatic bus‑transfer devices at multiple transformer substations. After equipment renovation, inspection and commissioning, the grid achieved faster self‑recovery and alternate power supply in case of faults, reinforcing the power‑grid framework. Meanwhile, it tailored power‑service plans for local featured industries. Amid the harvesting‑and‑processing period of cat‑tail grass in Minxian, a dedicated power‑guarantee team conducted targeted inspections and hidden‑danger checks with a 24‑hour‑on‑duty mechanism to guarantee steady power consumption for the industry.

Considering geological risks in mountainous flood seasons, the company carried out full‑coverage hazard screening. It set up four management lists to implement closed‑loop rectification throughout the whole process and crack down on on‑site violations. Special emergency drills and offline safety lectures were held to boost emergency response capacity and residents' awareness of safe electricity use.

Going forward, State‑Grid Minxian Power Supply Company will sustain achievements from Work‑Safety Month. It will standardize safety management, hazard rectification and power‑supply assurance on a long‑term basis, and safeguard the stable operation of the local power grid.

SOURCE State‑Grid Minxian Power Supply Company