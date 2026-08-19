STEVEN GERRARD HEADLINES 'BEYOND THE PITCH' AT RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA SINGAPORE THIS OCTOBER

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Football legend Steven Gerrard will be in Singapore on 4 and 5 October 2026 for the inaugural Beyond the Pitch at Resorts World Sentosa, where he will take part in an interactive football clinic, share stories and lessons from his career, and join members of Singapore's football community in a conversation about leadership, football development and the future of the game.

Catch football legend Steven Gerrard at Resorts World Sentosa 4 and 5 October 2026

Created by World Football Legends, Beyond the Pitch is a new series designed to bring audiences closer to the people behind some of football's most celebrated careers, not only through what they achieved on the field but through the experiences, challenges, leadership lessons and defining moments that shaped them.

The inaugural edition will see Gerrard interact with participants during the Beyond the Pitch Football Clinic at Resorts World Sentosa, before taking centre stage that evening for an in-depth conversation about his journey from player and captain to manager.

He will also join members of Singapore's football community for a discussion on the development of the game, exploring leadership, coaching philosophies and what it takes to nurture the next generation of players.

"Beyond the Pitch is about bringing people closer to the legends of the game and creating experiences they will remember long after the event is over. Football has an incredible ability to connect people, and we want to take that connection beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch," said Ian Holahan, Founder of World Football Legends.

"There is no better person to launch the series with than Steven Gerrard. His career and achievements are known around the world, but this is an opportunity for people in Singapore to see another side of Steven - to interact with him, hear his stories first-hand and gain insights from his journey in football, leadership and life beyond the game."

MORE THAN AN APPEARANCE

The Beyond the Pitch Football Clinic will take place on Sunday, 4 October 2026, at the Equarius Hotel Lawn at Resorts World Sentosa.

Participants will take part in a series of technical football activities under the guidance of qualified Football Association of Singapore coaches, with Gerrard joining the sessions and interacting with participants throughout the programme. The clinic will culminate in an interactive question-and-answer session with Gerrard, followed by autograph and official photograph opportunities.

Later that evening, Gerrard will take centre stage at the Beyond the Pitch Gala Dinner, where the focus will shift from his achievements on the field to the experiences behind them. An In Conversation with Steven Gerrard session will explore his career, captaincy, leadership journey and defining moments, before Gerrard joins representatives from Singapore's football community for a Football Leadership Panel Discussion examining football development, coaching and the future of the game.

A limited number of tickets to the Beyond the Pitch Gala Dinner will go on sale from 10.00am on Friday, 21 August 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Beyond the Pitch Gala Dinner event page.

BRINGING FANS CLOSER TO THE GAME

Resorts World Sentosa joins the inaugural Beyond the Pitch as Presenting Sponsor, hosting the Football Clinic and Gala Dinner at Equarius Hotel.

For fans looking to extend the experience, Resorts World Sentosa will also offer a very limited Steven Gerrard Immersive Experience Bundle at The Laurus, featuring a 3-day, 2-night stay in a Deluxe Suite with daily breakfast for two, access for two to the Beyond the Pitch Football Clinic and Gala Dinner, Singapore Oceanarium admission for two, and a S$200 nett Resorts World Sentosa Gift Voucher. The Steven Gerrard Immersive Experience Bundle is available for stays between 3 and 5 October 2026. For package details and reservations, click here.

KrisFlyer, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's lifestyle rewards programme, is the Official Football Clinic Partner. KrisFlyer members can redeem miles for exclusive access to the Football Clinic, as well as VIP seats at the Gala Dinner. For more information and to redeem, visit KrisFlyer Experiences.

Beyond the Pitch will continue on 5 October with a series of private engagements with Gerrard, extending the experience beyond football and providing further opportunities for interaction in more intimate settings.

FROM SINGAPORE TO ASIA

Singapore marks the starting point for Beyond the Pitch, which World Football Legends intends to develop into a continuing series featuring different football legends, stories and experiences across Asia.

The concept is built around four pillars – Celebrate, Inspire, Connect and Grow – with future editions designed to connect football's most recognised figures with fans, businesses and communities in ways that extend beyond traditional appearances.

"Singapore is just the beginning for Beyond the Pitch. Our ambition is to take the series across Asia, bringing different legends and their stories closer to audiences in ways they would not ordinarily experience," said Holahan. "There is always more to a great football career than what happens on match day. Beyond the Pitch is about discovering the person behind the player."

EVENT INFORMATION

Beyond the Pitch by World Football Legends featuring Steven Gerrard

4 & 5 Oct 2026

Singapore Beyond the Pitch Football Clinic

Sunday, 4 October 2026

Equarius Hotel Lawn, Resorts World Sentosa

Beyond the Pitch Gala Dinner

Sunday, 4 October 2026

Equarius Hotel Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa

Limited tickets on sale from 10.00am, Friday, 21 August 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Beyond the Pitch Gala Dinner event page.

Steven Gerrard Immersive Experience Bundle at The Laurus

Very limited packages available.

Booking details available here.

ABOUT WORLD FOOTBALL LEGENDS

World Football Legends creates football experiences across Asia, connecting some of the game's most recognised figures with brands, businesses, fans and communities. Through live experiences, football clinics, corporate engagements and community initiatives, World Football Legends brings audiences closer to the personalities, experiences and stories behind the game.

SOURCE World Football Legends