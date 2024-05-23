Sungrow FPV Shines at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024

HEFEI, China, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20th, Sungrow FPV showcased its system solutions at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2024. This prominent event in the renewable energy sector was held from May 20th to 21st at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines.

Sungrow FPV unveiled a customized system solution tailored for the Philippine market. This innovative solution offers enhanced power generation efficiency, strong compatibility, high stability, and easier maintenance, addressing the challenges of applying floating PV systems in the region's high wind and wave conditions.

Senator Win Gatchalian visited the Sungrow FPV booth during the exhibition. He listened to a presentation on the innovative features of the floating PV system and discussed trends in floating PV technology and the local market prospects with the Sungrow FPV team.

In recent years, the floating PV market in the Philippines has been growing steadily. According to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP), the country aims for 50% of its power generation to come from renewable energy sources by 2040. Sungrow FPV is committed to a customer-centric approach, from product design to after-sales service, continuously leveraging advanced technology to enhance customer value and support the Philippines in achieving a low-carbon future.

