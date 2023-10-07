Sungrow FPV energizes REI Expo 2023 with floating PV system

HEFEI, China, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4th, Sungrow FPV attended the Renewable Energy India Expo, the largest international renewable energy professional exhibition in South Asia, which was held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, India from October 4th to 6th.

At the exhibition, the system solution SGF-PT50 launched by Sungrow FPV for the Indian market was grandly unveiled. The system solution adopts the design of height difference at the ear of the floating body, and there is no inclination difference between the front and rear components to ensure high power generation efficiency. The system has high protection design, suitable for complex application scenarios and extreme environments, and can operate efficiently from at-40 °C to 85 °C. The overlap design between floating bodies ensures the stability of buoyancy transmission, and the operation and maintenance are safer and more convenient with the wide aisle. At the same time, the system is flexible and compatible, using a floating system series design, compatible with the mainstream components of the Indian market.

As Asia's second-largest PV power generation market, India's PV installed capacity is at the forefront of the world. According to government planning, India is expected to achieve a cumulative PV installed capacity of 300GW by 2030, with an average annual PV installed space of 25-30GW. S&P Global predicts that the compound growth rate of India's floating PV market will exceed 50 % in the next five years. Sungrow FPV continues to lay out the Indian market and dig deeper into the pain points of customer demand in the Indian market. Based on the local market environment, a series of market and product development strategies have been formulated, and a localization service team has been gradually organized in India to provide local customers with more convenient local services. At the exhibition site, Raghav Malhotra, an Indian customer of Sungrow FPV, visited the booth. He praised the continuous innovation of Sungrow FPV in products and expressed his expectation to develop long-term business with Sungrow FPV through joint efforts.

As an important station in the global development strategy, Sungrow FPV will continue to cultivate the Indian market, give full play to its core competitiveness in the Indian market, and continue to bring better products and services to global customers through the improvement of R&D technology and service systems.

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions. Relies on Sungrow Group's 25 years' accumulation of development and production experience in the photovoltaic industry, Sungrow Floating PV focuses on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

