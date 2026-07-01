SuperX Partners with TFC to Build a Core Ecosystem for Global AI Optical Interconnect, with Strategic Joint Venture Fully Launched

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX), a NASDAQ-listed full-stack AI infrastructure solutions provider, announced that SuperX Optical Communications Pte. Ltd., a Singapore joint venture jointly established by SuperX, a Singapore subsidiary of Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co., Ltd. and APEX VERVE LIMITED, has completed business registration and full capital contribution, marking the official launch of the joint venture agreement.

The joint venture entity has a registered capital of SGD 2 million. SuperX holds a 45% equity stake, TFC's Singapore subsidiary holds 35%, and APEX VERVE LIMITED holds the remaining 20%. The company adopts a multi-party collaborative board governance structure, with each party appointing directors to jointly participate in R&D, operation and market planning. Leveraging complementary resources in AI server, optical device manufacturing and regional channel networks, the joint venture's business covers all global markets excluding Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. Enabled by integrated technologies from all parties, the joint venture has rolled out two self-developed silicon-photonics optical modules: XOC 800G OSFP and XOC 1.6T OSFP. Both adopt silicon-photonics integration solution based on 1310nm CW laser light source, supporting a transmission distance of up to 500 meters over single-mode fiber, complying with OSFP MSA Rev.5.0 and CMIS Rev.5.1management interface standards. Tailored for high-speed computing scenarios of 800G and 1.6T respectively, they support mainstream Ethernet and InfiniBand protocols to meet the high-speed interconnection demands of AI supercomputing clusters.

Overseas AI infrastructure is undergoing rapid expansion. Overseas investment in AI infrastructure is projected to exceed USD 470 billion in 2026, driving sustained surging demand for 800G and 1.6T high-speed optical interconnects. SuperX has independently developed AI servers with liquid cooling, HVDC power supply and modular machine solutions, serving AI projects across Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Southeast Asia. However, externally sourced optical components have created bottlenecks in adaptation, delivery and cost, restricting the company's capacity to deliver integrated turnkey solutions.

The joint venture platform will introduce TFC's mature mass-production technologies for high-speed optical devices, silicon photonics and Co-packaged Optics (CPO), developing customized optical interconnect products for SuperX's AI server and launching one-stop computing cluster solutions. The self-developed 800G and 1.6T silicon-photonics transceivers will feature deep compatibility with NVIDIA's new-generation CPO, creating differentiated market competitiveness.

Distinct from the industry's common pure external procurement model, this asset-light joint venture enables SuperX to lock in a stable supply chain of high-end optical interconnect products without building its own production lines, optimizing profit elasticity. The three parties will jointly advance customer testing and validation of the two optical transceivers, and deploy supporting facilities for multiple GW-scale computing centers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

SuperX's management stated that this collaboration fills the critical gap in the company's optical interconnect industrial chain and delivers technological commercialization of self-developed 800G/1.6T silicon-photonics products. The company is now fully capable of delivering complete end-to-end AI computing solutions to global clients, substantially lifting its comprehensive competitiveness in overseas markets and unlocking long-term performance growth potential.

About SuperX AI Technology Limited

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company's services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current (800VDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding future market conditions, business operations and financial performance, and are identified by words including "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "potential," "may," "will" and comparable terminology.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained herein, including rapid technological evolution, shifting global market requirements, intensifying industry competition, changes to U.S., Singapore and Chinese export control, trade and sanctions laws, continued maintenance of NVIDIA Partner Network credentials for the Company's affiliated entities, operational risks associated with business activities in China, and reliance on indirect subsidiary partners such as Apex AI.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. SuperX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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