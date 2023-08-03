Supporting Youth Education and Fostering Inclusivity: Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Empowers SLB Paedagogia

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing a steadfast commitment to supporting youth education and individuals with disabilities, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya at Tunjungan Plaza hosted a heartwarming event on July 14, 2023. This renowned 4-star hotel extended a warm invitation to 50 students and teachers from SLB Paedagogia, a local school dedicated to providing education for students with special needs from low-income families. The initiative was an integral part of the Marriott International Indonesia Finance Workshop 2023, held at Four Points from July 12–14, 2023, as a testament to the hotel's dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Surabaya, 14/07 -- CSR activity with SLB Paedagogia at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Tunjungan Plaza during Marriott International Indonesia Finance Workshop 2023. Photo from left to right: Christina Chan, Teachers and Students’ Representative of SLB Paedagogia, Mohit Gomber, and Masri, General Manager Complex Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Tunjungan Plaza.

Supported by Marriott Indonesia Business Council, the Marriott International Indonesia Finance Workshop 2023 received an esteemed lineup of attendees, including Christina Chan, Chief Financial Officer APEC, Marriott International, and Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia & Malaysia, Marriott International. Their presence not only added luster to the occasion but also underscored Marriott International's profound commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. Mohit Gomber, Senior Area Director of Finance, Indonesia & Malaysia, Marriott International, expressed, "We are immensely grateful and honored to host this meaningful event, dedicated to empowering the people around us. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting youth education and fostering a brighter future for our community."

Empowerment as one of the Marriott International Serve360 pillars

The true essence of the event unfolded as Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya presented a generous donation to SLB Paedagogia in the form of monetary contributions and essential goods. Each student received a personalized bundle of school supplies, ensuring they have the necessary resources to thrive academically and pursue their extracurricular passions. The teachers and employees of SLB Paedagogia were also acknowledged with a heartfelt donation, recognizing their unwavering dedication to nurturing the lives of these exceptional students.

Birgitta Mone, Director of Marketing Communication – Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya articulated their mission beautifully, saying, "We are proud to put together this special occasion, aligning with our TakeCare project under the Marriott International Serve360 pillars. Today's event specifically emphasizes empowerment, as Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya strives to provide equal access to opportunities for youth and individuals with disabilities in our community through regular contributions."

The highlight of the day was witnessing the awe-inspiring talents of the students from SLB Paedagogia as they took to the dedicated stage, showcasing captivating Indonesian traditional and cultural dances. The vibrant atmosphere was further enriched by cosplay performances and a storytelling show presented by Wincom Magic. The impact of the event reverberated throughout the community, fostering a sense of compassion, understanding, and support. The Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those it touches. This initiative exemplified the hotel's dedication to empowering special-needs students and promoting inclusivity, encapsulating the spirit of their unwavering support for the local community.

In alignment with their vision of a sustainable and healthy living environment, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya also extends an invitation to their esteemed guests to partake in a collaboration with Sungai Watch. This joint effort aims to clean rivers in the Java-Bali area, allowing guests to contribute to environmental conservation by making a simple donation starting at $1. This initiative embodies the hotel's commitment to responsible tourism and preserving the natural beauty of the region.

