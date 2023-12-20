Embrace the Festive Glow: Join the Christmas Spirit and Futuristic Revelry at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya to Welcome 2024

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, a contemporary 4-star hotel in the heart of Surabaya, is welcoming guests to join the festivities of the 2023 Christmas Holiday season and the New Year's Eve party to welcome 2024. Adopting the theme "Home for Holidays," Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya presents a series of enticing offers to create unforgettable moments of unity, enveloped in warmth and festive cheer with family and loved ones. Birgitta Mone, Director of Marketing Communications – Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, said, "We understand that Christmas is a time to share warmth and companionship with our dear ones. Our dedication lies in creating moments that ensure guests feel at home. Offering an array of gift choices, dinner specials, unique Christmas delicacies, staycation packages, and an animated New Year's Eve celebration, we encourage guests to revel in the Christmas spirit and usher in 2024 with enduring and cherished memories at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya."

(Surabaya 20/12) Unveiling the Magic of Santa's Gift: A symphony of elegance in blue and white, the Christmas hamper carefully crafted by Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya carries the spirit and essence of the season in a collection of six delightful jars, each a unique treasure

Discover the magic of our 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year's Eve celebrations at www.fourpointssurabaya.com or on Instagram www.instagram.com/fourpointssurabaya/. Book your festive experience now!

Share Your Love with an Assortment of Christmas Gifts and a Special Dinner

Embracing the enchanting ambience of this year's Christmas jubilation, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya extends a plethora of captivating gift selections, offering guests the exquisite opportunity to eloquently express their boundless love and affection to their cherished ones in a truly charming manner. Starting with the distinguished Santa's Gift – a blue and white-accented box curated by Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya in collaboration with local artisan tea brand Savas't Tea, to infuse the joyous occasion with the delightful touch of premium tea. This exclusive offering comprises six exquisite jars, featuring delights, such as Black Sesame Matcha Cookies, Parmesan Rosemary Sable, Almond Brownies Chips, Honey Truffle, Chocolate Granola Butter, and the delightful Mr. Snowman tea by Savas't Tea, adding a touch of luxury to the Christmas celebration.

Aside from Santa's Gift, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya also unveils Santa's Sweet Treats. Indulging sweet-tooth enthusiasts, it offers special Christmas cakes, like Whole Cake, Yule Log, Macaroon, and Dessert Box. Ideal for personal enjoyment or shared moments, these treats add an extra layer of sweetness to cherished moments, making them even more memorable. This lavish offering, featuring an assortment of exquisitely adorned Christmas cakes, is available for indulgence, starting at an enticing price of IDR 75,000 net.

Beyond the gifts, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya presents the delectable Santa's Gourmet Delight menu, crafted for communal enjoyment of 3-6 people. As a symphony of savory and appetizing offerings, this opulent selection includes tantalizing options, such as Rosemary Roasted Chicken, Peking Duck, Grilled Beef, and Roasted Turkey, all starting from IDR 350,000 net. The Roasted Turkey, adorned with succulent meat and infused with aromatic spices, stands as a beloved centerpiece of our esteemed guests. Served in a half-turkey portion, this delectable offering is tailored for small families, providing an affordable yet luxurious dining experience.

For those seeking to elevate the allure of their Christmas Eve gathering, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya presents an enchanting buffet dinner experience, commencing at IDR 300,000 net/person on the 24th and 25th of December. The experience is heightened by the melodic strains of soothing jazz music, accompanied by the jovial presence of Santa Claus and Lady Santa. At The Lounge, an exquisite rendezvous waits for those with a penchant for opulent experiences – an enchanting 5-course set menu, complete with fine wines and an extra flourish of table adornment. Starting from IDR 420,000 net per person, this gastronomic affair is designed for guests desiring an unforgettable Christmas dinner.

Embarking on Tomorrow's Reverie: "Voyage to the Future" Extravaganza

Prior to ringing in the New Year, guests are invited to unwind and savor the finest international dinner menus, meticulously crafted by the adept culinary artisans at Lime Restaurant. These menus are available from 7:00 PM until midnight, ensuring a delightful culinary journey into the late hours. The cozy and homey atmosphere of Lime Restaurant is further enhanced by live performances from local bands, dancers, and the Veemlight Girls Percussion group, creating an immersive experience to heighten the excitement on the night leading up to the countdown to 2024.

As we approach the eve of the New Year, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya orchestrates an exceptional and jubilant celebration, beckoning guests to indulge in a distinctive moment of togetherness like no other. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the splendor of a futuristic-themed gala, named "Voyage to the Future". Brilliant neon lights and commanding laser spectacles set the stage for this cosmic affair. The contemporary ambience and the resplendent lights, commencing from the hotel lobby, weave together to craft a vibrant, energetic, and kaleidoscopic moment of celebration. To infuse an additional tapestry of vivacity and exuberance, guests are encouraged to don garments of pristine white, adhering to an ethereal dress code that mirrors the kaleidoscopic brilliance of the neon lights. This sartorial suggestion promises to elevate the party into an even more spirited and lively spectacle.

Bask in Year-End Tranquility with a Relaxing Staycation and Delectable Local-International Culinary Offerings

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya also offers an exclusive "Four You" room package available throughout December, provisioning guests seeking a leisurely holiday experience with the opportunity to relax amidst comfortable amenities and personalized room service.

This package includes a 3D2N stay, two buffet breakfasts for two, and a flavorful dinner experience at Lime Restaurant, providing a variety of Asian and international menus in a cozy atmosphere. As an additional treat, guests can enjoy complimentary cold brew coffee, a favored beverage at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, for two. Exclusive room package offers with breakfast for two adults and two children under 12, along with New Year's Eve dinner, are available for small families and Marriott Bonvoy membership card holders seeking a delightful retreat at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya during the year-end holidays.

Moreover, for families and children seeking added excitement and cherished moments, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya offers rooms with bunk beds. These unique rooms can be secured by booking two Suite and Deluxe rooms concurrently. "For families seeking an ideal lodging choice this holiday season in 2023, this room is the answer. Given their limited availability, we strongly advise making reservations well in advance to secure your preferred dates," added Birgitta.

About Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya welcomes urban travelers with award-winning contemporary hotel rooms and amusing facilities and services. All rooms and suites are stunningly designed with state-of-the-art facilities to match urban needs - from free Wi-Fi access and flat-screen TVs with cable channels to the signature Four Comfort Beds. The location is exceptional, with prime access to the Trans-Java toll road. Connected to one of Surabaya's biggest shopping and entertainment centers, the hotel is close to Gubeng Train Station, Grand City Mall, historical landmarks, and plentiful attractions for children - undoubtedly the perfect destinations for families to business travelers.

About Four Points by Sheraton®

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with 300 hotels in 44 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment—all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand's Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Tunjungan Plaza