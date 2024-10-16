Concurrent Sessions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Environment Asia (SEA) will stage a bigger comeback in its upcoming second edition from 12 to 14 November 2024 to meet the demand for circular solutions and expedite cross-border partnerships towards net zero and decarbonisation.

The three-day event will be an innovative showcase of environmental innovations, expert discussions and a series of forums designed to drive business and partnerships under the theme "Driving Innovations for a Sustainable Circular Economy".

SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ASIA (SEA) 2024 TO SPUR GREEN PROGRESS AND CROSS-BORDER PARTNERSHIPS

Sub-themes presented on the exhibition floor will include sustainable energy solutions, waste management and circular economy, water and sewerage, green environmental and technology.

Networking opportunities will be further boosted by a conference hosted by Supporting Partner, The Malaysian Water Association (MWA), and business forums by key stakeholders from Singapore and Japan.

Deputy Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Yusof, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), is scheduled to officiate the show on 13 November 2024.

Similar to last year, SEA will take place alongside E-Mobility Asia (EMA) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Both events are organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

The two shows will feature 100 international exhibitors from eight countries and regions and welcome an expected 12,000 trade visitors.

Delegations from India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand are expected to attend the show.

The diversity provides the perfect opportunity for businesses to connect for business ideas and opportunities in tackling sustainable development.

The SEA Conference 2024 on 13 November by MWA will focused on ESG and water topics, featuring a special session titled " Regional Water Forum: Transforming Water Towards a Sustainable Future", bringing together speakers from ASEAN Water Associations.

It will kick off with a keynote by Mr. Charles Santiago, Chairman of National Water Service Commission (SPAN) on the topic "Sustainability Concerns for Malaysia's Water Services: What's Relevant, What to do and When?" and followed by a Regional Water Forum with a panel of ASEAN speakers.

"As the Supporting Partner, MWA aims to highlight the importance of the water sector in sustainable development and policy. Challenges in our industry present opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and relationship-building, which are the key themes of SEA 2024. The conference organised by MWA will share knowledge, raise awareness on sustainability issues, and encourage the adoption of innovative solutions, fostering meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for our water and environmental enterprises," said Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohmad Asari Daud, President of MWA.

Singapore Water Association (SWA) returns with a pavilion showcasing 10 companies and it will also conduct a pre-show site visit to a local sewerage and water treatment plant.

"As representatives of SWA, we believe that SEA 2024 aligns perfectly with the growing sustainability awareness in Malaysia. SWA is committed to fostering innovation and positioning Singapore as a global leader in the water industry. This year, we are organising the second edition of Singapore Business Forum and Business Matching and to bring companies to exhibit under the Singapore Pavilion. Through collaboration with SEA, our goal is to showcase innovative solutions that drive sustainability in Southeast Asia," said Ms. Vivien Seong, Executive Director, SWA.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) will hold business forum and business matching on 12 November 2024 to highlight trends and opportunities in sustainability. It is anticipated that approximately 10 Japanese companies will attend the forum.

More sharing and networking opportunities can be found in the Women in Sustainability 2.0 Forum, following on its inaugural success last year, and at the series of technical seminars by exhibitors.

A key highlight is the Networking Night for SEA and EMA participants on the second day to engage more prospects and collaboration opportunities.

"SEA will continue to drive new frontiers in sustainable development by bringing together the solutions, people and the partnerships which can make the difference. We are more than just a trade show organiser, we are also committed to advancing a future of environmental responsibility. I wish to thank all partners, from Malaysia and overseas, who have come forward to support the show this year," said Ms. Vicky Tan, Project Director at Derrisen.

SEA 2024 is endorsed by several government ministries and agencies -- Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) which provides enhanced tax incentives and double tax deductions for export promotion. (For more information, please visit www.matrade.gov.my )

Supporting Partner: The Malaysian Water Association (MWA)

Supporting Agencies: Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN), Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST), Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)

Local Supporting Associations: ESG Association of Malaysia (ESGAM), Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA), Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA), and The Electrical and Electronic Association of Malaysia (TEEAM)

International Supporting Associations: Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA), Singapore Water Association (SWA), Taiwan Drinking Water Equipment Association (TDWA), Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association (TEMA) and Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA)

For more information on exhibiting opportunities and visitor registration, visit https://sustainabilityenvironmentasia.com/.

