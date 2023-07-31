Sustainable tourism amplifies bear welfare in Ninh Binh

NINH BINH, Vietnam, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh is FOUR PAWS largest bear sanctuary - currently home to 45 bears formerly held captive for their bile and illegal trade.

BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh has recently been recognised as the first official tourist destination in Ninh Binh. Located two hours from Hanoi in the idyllic Red River Delta province, the sanctuary is nestled 8 km from Cuc Phuong National Park.

Bear Nhai at BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh. Photo by FOUR PAWS Viet

BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh has been strengthening local connections since receiving their first bears, in 2017, by bringing an animal welfare education program to over 4000 children in the Cuc Phuong & Ky Phu area. Its local expertise is credited to the employ of over eighty percent of sanctuary staff from Ninh Binh, which provides the visitor with local knowledge, insights, and experiences alongside the bear learning experience.



Over 10,000 visitors experienced the sanctuary last year, learning in detail from emotional stories of bear rescues, and detail of the expert social and health rehabilitation processes.

Central to cultivating a sustainable tourism model is fostering an authentic connection with each visitor. While becoming a destination oriented towards sustainable tourism and wildlife protection, there is a renewed focus on empowering visitors to become a voice for the bears through demand reduction, becoming ambassadors and influencers, and donating to the cause.

Visitors will notice construction underway on the second phase of the tourism project. The sanctuary Skywalk has recently been augmented to suit a diverse span of visitors, featuring in-depth stories of some of Ninh Binh's most prolific bears: Nhai, Thia La, and An.

Bear Nhai is a shy and sensitive bear who has overcome adversity to thrive in the sanctuary. Nhai is an avid tree-climber and only sighted lockstep with her "emotional support bear" Thu.

Bear Thia La, an enigmatic and protective female, rose to popularity via a distinct and striking frown created by a prominent forehead wrinkle.

Finally, Bear An, a female rescued in 2022, was noticeably missing one of her hind legs. The expert bear and facilities teams moved her to an outside enclosure with flatter terrain and redesigned her platforms and pool specifically for use with three legs. Now An can be found actively exploring, swimming in the pool, and thriving in her new space.

These developments position BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh an attractive option for visitors seeking a more sustainable tourism experience.

SOURCE BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh