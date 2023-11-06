Strong cooperation secures successful voluntary transfer for Bear Na, in Ho Chi Minh City

NINH BINH, Vietnam, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS rescued a female Asiatic black bear named Na from private keeping in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on 17 October. After a two-day journey she has safely arrived at her new home, BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh, run by FOUR PAWS. Na was kept in a the cage of a family house for 20 years. Before her last companion died a few months ago, Na lived in the room with five other bears.



Head of Enabling Units, Hien Tran Thi Thanh commented: "We are grateful for the exceptional cooperation with the FPD and bear farmer to enable an expedited transfer, once the relevant paperwork was complete. Through a strong working relationship, we share our urgency to ensure bears are voluntarily handed over, at the earliest opportunity, into our species-appropriate environment at BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh."

FOUR PAWS Viet Head of Enabling Units, Hien Tran Thi Thanh pictured with HCMC FPD.

Among other health issues, her left eye will potentially have to be removed, due to suspected glaucoma. Following extensive collaboration, with the Forest Protection Department and bear farmer, FOUR PAWS finalised the requisite paperwork to rescue Bear Na, on 17 October. A voluntarily transfer was subsequently performed, in the presence of all parties.



"Working collaboratively with bear owners to voluntarily transfer their bears to a species-appropriate sanctuary is a challenge we readily accept. It is necessary to suppress assumptions of each other and focus on building mutual understanding and trust. If we can help them see what they haven't seen in 20+ years— a better way to treat animals— then, together, we can quickly secure a brighter future for over 200 remaining farm bears. The journey does not begin with the rescue request of bears, it begins with the shift in the minds of farmers when they realize they can fix what they have done, even if it is 20 years later. We remain thankful to all the farmers who have changed their minds and decided to give the bears a better life," says Lan Anh Ta, Wild Animal Rescue & Advocacy Project Manager Vietnam at FOUR PAWS.

SOURCE BEAR SANCTUARY Ninh Binh