swop 2024: Leading Innovation in Packaging - A Groundbreaking "Buyer's Perspective" Experience to Launch This November

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Shanghai World of Packaging (swop) is set to return from November 18-20, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, offering an exciting and comprehensive platform for the global packaging industry. Co-organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., swop 2024 promises to bring providers from around the world, showcasing the latest innovations across the entire packaging value chain.

As a proud member of the interpack alliance, swop 2024 will provide visitors with a deep dive into the latest packaging technologies, solutions, and materials. This year's exhibition will introduce a pioneering "Buyer's Perspective" experience, designed to meet the evolving needs of trade buyers by offering customized equipment and solutions tailored specifically to their interests.

A key feature of this year's swop is the "International Pavilion", which will serve as a global showcase for leading packaging companies from across the world. Exhibitors at the International Pavilion include well-known brands such as Multivac, Metsä Group, Herma, United Caps, Novexx, Koch Pac, Wippermann Jr., Langguth, and Cintas Adhesivas Ubis. These global leaders will present their latest packaging machinery, smart technologies, and sustainable materials, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the future of packaging firsthand.

The International Pavilion will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in packaging, from intelligent automation and environmentally-friendly materials to innovative designs that prioritize sustainability and functionality. The presence of these international companies underscores swop's importance as a truly global hub for the packaging industry.

swop 2024 will highlight six major industry trends, providing a complete view of the future of packaging:

New Technology, Energy Efficiency, and Stability: Showcasing advanced production lines for packaging containers and tableware.

Digital and Intelligent Packaging Lines: Featuring automated solutions that revolutionize packaging processes from start to finish.

Food Processing and Intelligent Manufacturing: Highlighting the latest in smart food packaging solutions.

Green and Sustainable Materials: Exploring functional, eco-friendly packaging materials.

Design, Functionality, and Innovation for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG): Innovative packaging designs tailored to consumer goods sectors.

Recyclable, Lightweight, and Sustainable Logistics Packaging: Solutions for the booming express delivery and e-commerce sectors.

With international buyers and exhibitors coming together, swop 2024 will host multiple domestic and global business matchmaking events, aimed at facilitating direct connections between suppliers and buyers. These sessions will enable participants to explore new markets, discover innovative technologies, and forge lasting partnerships in the packaging industry.

The exhibition will also offer special zones dedicated to digitalization, automation, and sustainable packaging, ensuring that swop 2024 continues to lead the way in addressing the latest challenges and opportunities in packaging. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest solutions in primary and secondary packaging equipment, green power technologies, and smart automation. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving packaging industry.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Shanghai World of Packaging (swop) from November 18-20, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

About swop

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. will join hands once again to present the Shanghai World of Packaging (swop) at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 18 to 20 November 2024. Shanghai World of Packaging (swop), as a member of the interpack alliance, the world's leading packaging machinery and processing exhibition, will make full use of the interpack alliance's global network and professional resources to provide an excellent trade display platform for domestic and foreign processing and packaging machinery manufacturers, packaging material production suppliers. swop will provide one-stop processing and packaging solutions for end buyers of Food, Beverage, Sweets, Bakery, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Non-food and Industrial Goods Packaging.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.swop-online.com.

www.mds.cn

About the Organizers

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

As one of the Asian subsidiaries of "Messe Düsseldorf for Asia" (MDfA), established in 2009, Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai (MDS) is committed to introducing industry leading trade fairs to China and providing Chinese and international customers with superior exhibition services. MDS is successfully holding 13 leading trade fairs and conferences in China, covering a broad range of industries including printing, packaging, wire and tube, plastics, medical devices, rehabilitation, retail, safety and health, wine & spirits and caravanning. With a workforce of 60+ fulltime employees, the company's head office is located in Shanghai with a branch office in Beijing. For more information about MDS, please visit www.mds.cn.

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd has been established in Hong Kong since 1978. It is the organizer of Chinaplas, the Asia's no. 1 exhibition in the plastics and rubber industries. Adsale is also the organizer of Sino-Pack, PACKINNO, Sino-Label and Printing South China, etc. Backed up with enormous resources in Asia and with well-versed trade promotion strategies for the Chinese market, Adsale is endeavoring to provide cost-effective and integrated marketing solutions across various industries, to satisfy international suppliers' needs of tapping into the Chinese and Asian markets. The Group has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore. Website: www.adsale.com.hk

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.