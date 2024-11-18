swop 2024: Shanghai World of Packaging Grandly Opens in November, Leading the New Era of Packaging Innovation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai World of Packaging (swop), jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., will take place from November 18 to 20, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

As a member of the interpack alliance, the world's leading packaging trade fair, swop 2024 will present the latest advancements and cutting-edge solutions spanning the entire packaging industry. The exhibition will spotlight key trends such as digitalization, automation, intelligent packaging, and functional packaging, while addressing pressing industry challenges including cost efficiency, lightweight design, green and low-carbon environmental solutions, and overall sustainability. In response to the rapidly evolving packaging landscape, swop will transition to an annual event starting this year, marking a new milestone in the exhibition's history.

The official launch of swop 2024 took place on the morning of November 18 with a press conference at SNIEC (Shanghai New International Expo Center). The event was attended by Ms. Evian Gu, General Manager of Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Ms. Zhu Mingyi, Vice Chairman of Adsale Group; and Mr. Thomas Dohse, Director interpack of Messe Düsseldorf. More than 30 leading media representatives were also present, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Over 900 Exhibitors and International Pavilions Highlight Emerging Trends in Packaging

swop 2024 spans over 65,000 square meters, bringing together more than 900 exhibitors from China and around the world. National pavilions from countries such as Germany, the United States, Finland, Spain, and others showcase their innovative products and technologies. The event offers a wealth of packaging solutions and insights, serving as a comprehensive platform for sourcing and networking across the full spectrum of the processing and packaging industry.

Seamless Connections: swop Introduces Buyer-Centric Routes to Streamline Exhibitor-Buyer Interactions

To facilitate efficient and targeted matchmaking between buyers and exhibitors, swop 2024 debuts a "buyer-centric" navigation model. With three themed routes—each containing 12 custom-designed pathways—trade buyers can address their specific needs with precision. These thematic routes guide visitors through intelligent packaging solutions, packaging container production, and specialized materials, optimizing their experience and ensuring they connect with the right suppliers to improve traceability, efficiency, accuracy, and production yields.

Multiple Concurrent Forums and Events Illuminate the Latest Trends: swop 2024 Offers In-Depth Analysis of Key Packaging Topics

As intelligent technologies continue to advance, new sustainable regulations are introduced, and green materials are increasingly explored, the packaging industry is rapidly progressing towards a future that is both more efficient and sustainable. In response to these trends, swop 2024 will host a series of dynamic forums and events, bringing together industry experts to provide in-depth insights into the latest developments in packaging. These forums and events will serve as platforms for discussion and collaboration, focusing on the critical issues shaping the future of the packaging sector:

- 2024 SAVE FOOD Forum and Awarding Ceremony for Save Food Design Award & Sustainability Design Award China

This year, for the fourth consecutive time, swop partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) China Office to host the SAVE FOOD Forum. The forum brought together leading experts from government agencies, research institutions, and the food processing, packaging, and supply chain sectors to discuss key issues in the packaging industry, including the role of women in leadership, the contribution of packaging to reducing food loss and waste, and the challenges posed by climate change and shifting consumption patterns in urban food systems. Over 200 distinguished guests attended, creating a vibrant and engaging environment. Additionally, Messe Düsseldorf joined forces with the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), FAO China, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to present the Awarding Ceremony for Save Food Design Award & Sustainability Design Award China, adding a celebratory highlight to the forum.

- 2024 E-commerce Packaging green results innovation display and Packaging digital intelligence development trend seminar

Through in-depth e-commerce industry analysis, keynote presentations, and showcases of innovative achievements, the seminar explored pioneering topics such as advances in food packaging, customized e-commerce packaging solutions, green material adoption, sustainable progress in flexographic printing, and the role of recyclable crates in eco-friendly logistics. Representatives from companies like Perfetti Van Melle and Konica Minolta shared insights and showcased their latest e-commerce packaging products. The seminar not only fostered communication and collaboration across the packaging industry but also infused fresh momentum into digital intelligence and green sustainability goals for the sector.

- 2024 Industry-University-Research Cooperation Conference on Packaging Industry and 2024 Training Course for Green Packaging Engineers

In response to the growing global emphasis on sustainability and heightened consumer environmental awareness, this event focused on advancing China's green development strategy. Discussions drove the packaging industry toward low-carbon, circular, and biodegradable solutions, contributing to the sector's transformation into a more sustainable and environmentally conscious industry.

- Launch Event for Cutting-edge Packaging Materials with A Focus on Innovation and Green Development

Prominent figures from the plastics industry gathered to discuss the pivotal role of raw material innovation in advancing green packaging. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of several groundbreaking materials, reinforcing the industry's commitment to sustainable progress. In response to evolving global regulations and emerging export trade challenges, swop collaborated with SGS experts to provide an in-depth analysis of key regulations, including the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the integration of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in food packaging. This collaboration offered enterprises valuable compliance guidance and insights into market opportunities. The event facilitated industry-wide exchanges and provided substantial support to help businesses stay competitive in green packaging trends.

- Customer Acquisition: A Forum on New Opportunities for Cross-border E-commerce Development in the B-end Market

With the global trade environment showing signs of improvement in 2024, this forum offered valuable insights to Chinese domestic trade and manufacturing enterprises seeking to expand into foreign markets. Participants gained targeted strategies and practical guidance for navigating international trade challenges, empowering them to seize new opportunities in the global market.

On November 19, swop 2024 will feature a series of engaging events, including the Food Equipment and Intelligent Manufacturing (Shanghai) Forum, Sustainable Future, a journey through the life cycle of sustainable packaging, the 2024 Youngsun Intelligent Carnival, and the Overseas Business Matchmaking Meeting, among many others. These events will address critical topics such as food processing, green and sustainable packaging, and business matchmaking, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. We look forward to your participation!

With the full support of associations from both home and abroad convening at swop 2024, Creating a Global Business Exchange Platform

With its strong brand influence, swop 2024 offers a forward-thinking perspective on the packaging industry, drawing on its extensive network to foster partnerships with domestic and international associations and media outlets. Key collaborators include the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the Shanghai Packaging Technology Association (PTA), the Food Equipment and Intelligent Manufacturing Branch of the China Food and Packaging Machinery Industry Association (CIFST), and the Machinery Industry Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), among others. Furthermore, swop 2024 has received robust support from hundreds of industry associations across various sectors, including food, daily chemicals, plastics, and printing and packaging, both domestically and internationally. Visitors from around the globe have traveled great distances to attend this premier packaging event. The exhibition hall is set to be alive with a vibrant business atmosphere, showcasing the dynamic energy of the global packaging industry. Over the course of three days, swop 2024 in Shanghai will serve as a pivotal platform for exploring the latest trends and innovations within the packaging sector.

About swop

Shanghai World of Packaging (swop), as a member of the interpack alliance, the world's leading packaging machinery and processing exhibition, will make full use of the interpack alliance's global network and professional resources to provide an excellent trade display platform for domestic and foreign processing and packaging machinery manufacturers, packaging material production suppliers. swop will provide one-stop processing and packaging solutions for end buyers of Food, Beverage, Sweets, Bakery, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Non-food and Industrial Goods Packaging.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.swop-online.com .

About the Organizers

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

As one of the Asian subsidiaries of "Messe Düsseldorf for Asia" (MDfA), established in 2009, Messe Düsseldorf Shanghai (MDS) is committed to introducing industry leading trade fairs to China and providing Chinese and international customers with superior exhibition services. MDS is successfully holding 13 leading trade fairs and conferences in China, covering a broad range of industries including printing, packaging, wire and tube, plastics, medical devices, rehabilitation, retail, safety and health, wine & spirits and caravanning. With a workforce of 60+ fulltime employees, the company's head office is located in Shanghai with a branch office in Beijing. For more information about MDS, please visit www.mds.cn.

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.

Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd has been established in Hong Kong since 1978. It is the organizer of Chinaplas, the Asia's no. 1 exhibition in the plastics and rubber industries. Adsale is also the organizer of Sino-Pack, PACKINNO, Sino-Label and Printing South China, etc. Backed up with enormous resources in Asia and with well-versed trade promotion strategies for the Chinese market, Adsale is endeavoring to provide cost-effective and integrated marketing solutions across various industries, to satisfy international suppliers' needs of tapping into the Chinese and Asian markets. The Group has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore. Website: www.adsale.com.hk

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.