Taisu Ventures Announces Investment and Strategic Advisory Role in CSpro to Drive Innovation and Adoption for Tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA) through Security Token Offering (STO)

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taisu Ventures, a leading Web3 venture capital firm dedicated to driving innovation in the blockchain space, is pleased to announce an investment and a strategic advisory role in CSpro Global Holding Limited, a core business arm under Coinstreet Group specializing in global Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization market opportunities, primary market brokerage and distribution of Security Tokens to professional investors. This collaboration marks a significant step towards driving innovation and adoption in RWA tokenization through Security Token Offering (STO).

Taisu Ventures is dedicated to nurturing and supporting the innovative realm of Web3 opportunities on a global scale, with a vision to serve as the catalyst for progress, forging paths through the uncharted terrains of this nascent technology. With their deep knowledge and experience in business development and engineering in Web3, Taisu Ventures provides valuable insights and support to their portfolio companies. The investment by Taisu Ventures and its strategic advisory role appointment in CSpro further strengthens CSpro's capabilities to expand its services, solidifying its market position as a pioneering primary issuance and distribution platform exclusively focused on STOs. Through this investment and strategic advisory role appointment, Taisu Ventures and CSpro aim to bridge traditional finance and Web3 tokenization ecosystems worldwide by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

"We are excited to invest in and drive growth as a strategic advisor of CSpro to drive innovation in the Security Token Offerings space," said Takashi Hayashida, Managing Partner of Taisu Ventures. "CSpro's expertise in asset tokenization, combined with our shared vision for the future of blockchain technology, will enable us to open up new possibilities for capital raising for startups and investment for alternative and private equity investors, including tokenization for start-ups and alternative paths for pre-IPO financing of private companies."

"We are thrilled to have Taisu Ventures as our strategic partner," said Samson Lee, Founder and CEO of CSpro. "Our mission is to unlock new frontiers in the digital asset space by bringing together token issuers and professional investors through a technology-driven platform to capture the benefits of security tokens backed by RWAs. Together, we aim to reshape the landscape of regulated structured products linked to RWA and unlock new opportunities for capital raising and investment."

CSpro, a core business under Coinstreet Group, aims to build a multi-country RWA tokenization, issuance, distribution, investment and syndication platform for STO covering the key financial markets globally. Its first milestone achievement was obtaining a license in Hong Kong with rapid expansion to other countries.

The CSpro platform offers a wide range of benefits, including:

1. One-Stop Service: CSpro offers one-stop service for STO issuers, including project management, as well as managing the tokenization process, listing & distribution, token life-cycle management, investor relations, and coordination services with legal & compliance, other 3rd party professional firms and secondary trading exchanges.

2. Access to Real World Assets: Professional investors can diversify their portfolios by gaining exposure to a variety of RWAs, such as stocks, bonds, cashflows, aircrafts, real estate, arts and collectibles and other tangible assets through tokenized structured products.

3. Efficient and Transparent Transactions: The CSpro platform leverages blockchain technology to facilitate efficient and transparent transactions, enabling seamless issuance, trading, and settlement of security tokens.

4. Cost Efficiency: CSpro provides an alternative path for fundraising for businesses and brings liquidity to RWAs at a competitive cost as compared to conventional financial markets.

5. Global Strategic Partnerships: Leveraging on the Coinstreet Global Alliance partnership program which started in 2017, CSpro forges strategic partnerships with leading industry players globally, thereby unlocking a vast network of opportunities and providing investors with access to a wide range of investment options.

CSpro welcomes strategic partnerships from different countries to expedite and jointly build out its vision. CSpro now is also accepting applications from potential security token issuers of STOs for providing issuance and distribution services for STOs to professional investors.

About Taisu Ventures

Taisu Ventures (Taisu) is a Venture Capital firm that supports entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building the future with blockchain technologies. Taisu invests mainly in seed to early-stage startups. Taisu is chain agnostic. Taisu is a team of experts with profound knowledge and experience in business development and engineering in Web3 and professionals with financial backgrounds. Taisu is committed to helping its portfolio companies grow and scale by providing access to expertise across all stages of the business. Taisu's mission is to bridge all the blockchain ecosystems across the globe by connecting entrepreneurs, engineers, investors, and industry leaders with its network in Asia, US, Europe, Africa, and Middle East. For more information, please visit - https://www.taisu.io/.

About CSpro

CSpro Global Holdings Limited (CSpro) aims to build a global "PREMIUM STO SUPERMART" and to operate an international brokerage network with licensed entities in APAC, Europe, America and Middle-East. CSpro provides one-stop, end-to-end issuance & distribution services for STO issuers from international markets. CSpro also offers investors a wide range of high quality STO investment opportunities from different industries based on the risk profiles and liquidity of different structures and types of STO with different underlying assets. For more information, please visit - https://cspro.io/.

About Coinstreet

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning financial services and professional consulting firm focused in the Digital Asset sector. Coinstreet offers innovative fintech services, business & operation solutions, covering four key business segments including Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization/Security Tokens, Crypto Asset Management for Private Wealth, Web3 Enterprise Solutions/Non-security Tokens, and Ecosystem Development & Marketing. Coinstreet is a co-organizer of TADS Awards (www.tadsawards.org) - the world's first international award for Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities sector. For more information, please visit - https://coinstreet.group.

