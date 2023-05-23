Taiwan's Key Role In Industry 4.0 Underscored By Leading Companies at Metaltech 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaltech 2023 will be welcoming several Taiwan-based brands this year as the importance of Taiwan's smart machinery and smart manufacturing companies continues to grow and they become total solution providers for the industry globally.

Taiwan's position as a leading force in Industry 4.0 has been of increased focus in recent times, and this has been corroborated recently by the Atomium European Institute . Taiwan's high-tech workforce and robust startup ecosystem have contributed to its rise, and being home to the highest density of machinery plants in the world makes it even more attractive as a hub for smart machinery development.

The leading edge of machinery and smart manufacturing at Metaltech

The event, which takes place from 31 May to 3 June in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will see Taiwan's leading manufacturing and machinery companies in attendance, namely HIWIN, Hsin Huan Lung, Joen Lih, Shin-Yain (SYIC), Syntec, and Tongtai. Each brand will introduce key products during the show on 1 June at the Level 1 Seminar Area of MITEC.

As one of the largest motion control and system technology manufacturers in the world, HIWIN will showcase its Torque Motor Rotary Table (TMRT), an advanced metalworking device offering zero backlash. Also focused on advanced solutions for backlash control, Hsin Huan Lung, a leading company specializing in worm gears and copper alloy casting, will be showcasing its duplex worm gear set created using the latest production processes.

With expertise in the semiconductor industry, Joen Lih specializes in high-precision surface grinding machines and will introduce its double-sided grinding and polishing machine JL-D16. For optimizing machinery, SYIC, a leader in manufacturing tool holders, collets, angle head holders, boring heads and cutting tools, is highlighting its workpiece clamping system solutions and measuring tools.

To deliver advanced marking, Syntec, a leading provider of industrial marking solutions, is launching its cutting-edge Smart Laser Marking Machine with features such as built-in vision and quality inspection. Lastly, Tongtai is a top machinery manufacturer in Taiwan with diverse, comprehensive solutions and will showcase two variants of its tapping center VTX-10 line — the VTX-10 high-torque type and VTX-10 high-efficiency type — with a vast x-axis range of 1000 mm for making larger components.

Taiwan: A driving force towards Industry 4.0

The machinery and manufacturing industry in Taiwan continues to go from strength to strength, aided by its superior geographical location and comprehensive support. This allows the entire industry to benefit from the advantages of high efficiency and high precision, powered by ICT technology and precise machinery alongside many other key components. At the same time, it is also supported by the development of value-added software and effective processes and services. All of these advantages build towards enhancing the reliability of products and the value they bring to the table, making it possible for Taiwan to march towards a more intelligent and greener future and establishing it as the best partner for intelligent manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

The attendance of these companies at Metaltech 2023 is organized by Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and executed by the Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC) and TAITRA.

Located at Booth No. 8286, PMC welcomes networking and the chance to learn about specific companies' needs on site during the show.

SOURCE Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC)