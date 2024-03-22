Innovating Together: Taiwan and Korea Spearhead the Smart Manufacturing Revolution at SIMTOS 2024

TAIPEI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At SIMTOS 2024, KINTEX, Taiwan is showcasing its leadership in smart manufacturing, bringing together 20 elite manufacturers in a groundbreaking display. This collaborative effort, led by the Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC) alongside the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders' Association (TMBA), and supported by the Taiwan International Trade Administration, highlights Taiwan's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and smart technologies.

Embarking on a Sustainable, Digital Future Together

Emphasizing smart manufacturing integrated with digital connectivity and environmental stewardship, Taiwan's initiative underlines its commitment to ESG principles and its role as a strategic partner for Korean enterprises. This synergy positions Taiwan and Korea at the forefront of sustainable innovations within the Asia-Pacific manufacturing landscape.

Spotlight on Taiwanese Technological Innovations

PMC is excited to feature four Taiwanese companies that are leading the journey towards a smarter, more sustainable manufacturing future:

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. introduces the "i4.0BS", an innovative ballscrew for Industry 4.0, prioritizing eco-friendly production by reducing lubricant use significantly. This technology marks a move towards smarter, sustainable manufacturing with features like remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. Jiachen Precision Co., Ltd. presents its latest innovation, "Super Finish Roller Cam Bearings," featuring extraordinary surface finishes and exacting tolerances. This groundbreaking product sets a new benchmark for machinery performance and reliability. SYNTEC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. showcases its CNC machine tool innovations, including "CNC controllers, servo drives, and servo motors", leading the way towards automated production. Syntec exemplifies the shift to Industry 4.0 with its focus on industrial automation and integrated solutions. Kao Ming Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd. highlights the "Gantry Mercury Series", an intelligent double-column machining center designed for high speed and precision. Featuring a unique "box in box" design for enhanced rigidity. Its unique design enhances efficiency and sustainability, contributing to the global trend towards reduced power consumption and carbon footprint.

PMC invites Korean industry and media to explore Taiwan's technological breakthroughs at booth 05B680, offering a unique opportunity to discover innovations driving smart, sustainable manufacturing and potential collaborative ventures.

Event Link: https://www.taiwanpavilion-twmt.tw/SIMTOS

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/9wsoUmKM7RU3DFANA

About PMC

At the forefront of Taiwan's industrial innovation, PMC champions the development of "Internet of Machines", "Sensing Systems", and "Smart Technology", striving to establish Taiwan as a pioneering force in the global manufacturing ecosystem.

