Taki Games & Genopets Accelerate Mainstream Adoption Of Web3 On Solana With "Genopets Match"

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taki Games , the leading social gaming network that allows users to earn real money rewards, is teaming up with Genopets on an extension of the popular "move-to-earn" brand, which has amassed one of the largest player bases in the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Genopets Match is slated to launch in April 2024, adding to a rapidly-growing network of Web3-branded games on Taki's Solana-based network, including popular titles such as Puzzle Smoofs, Game7 Food Fighter and Pac-Cats. Taki Game's mission is to bring billions of mobile gamers into Web3 via its extensive gaming network, partnering with dozens of top Web3 brands and communities looking to expand their reach with more rewarding gaming experiences.

Taki Game's decentralized gaming network alters the dynamics of exciting mobile games with the added value of incentives based on tokenized rewards and ownership of gaming assets. Its player-owned network provides numerous opportunities for developers to create new revenue streams and share the rewards with their loyal players.

It's a pioneer of the emerging "play-to-earn" gaming trend, which has seen enormous growth in the last few years, inspired by the rise of hit games like Axie Infinity. Taki Games improves on the P2E model with an improved tokenomics structure that guards against token hyperinflation, paving the way for players to obtain a fair share of the more than $200 billion in annual value generated by the traditional gaming sector.

Taki's "Takinomics" model is centered around its native TAKI token, which utilizes a novel "buy-and-burn" mechanism to maintain its value and incentivize gamers to generate revenue while boosting engagement with their favorite games. Taki's developer team includes the founders of Kabam, one of the most successful gaming studios in the free-to-play mobile and social gaming industry.

Genopets has emerged as one of the top free-to-play mobile games in the Solana blockchain ecosystem and boasts one of its largest active player bases, and is accelerating growth by combining its brand with Taki's gaming network. Genopets has similar dynamics to classic games like Pokemon and Tamagotchi, with players challenged to nurture their NFT-based digital pets and help them grow to fulfill their potential. The game boasts tons of unique features, with players able to evolve, customize and upgrade their Genopets in almost limitless ways.

The Genopets game made its debut in 2021 and is preparing for its public V1 launch later this month, just ahead of its debut on Taki. Taki Games users can get started in Genopets now by downloading the mobile app and using the code "TAKI" to claim a limited airdrop when they first sign up.

Taki's mission aligns with that of Genopets, with both teams striving to bring mainstream consumers into the Web3 industry through highly-engaging blockchain games and NFT-based intellectual property. Genopets is likely to appeal to a wide range of gamers, including Solana token holders, NFT fans and other Web3 enthusiasts, as well as crypto investors and collectors of digital assets.

"For the past two years Genopets has grown one of the largest most active communities in the Solana ecosystem. We've helped live a more active, rewarding lifestyle by growing and evolving their digital pets," said Jay Chang of Genopets. "We're excited to partner with Taki Games to bring the next wave of mainstream gamers into next generation of Web3 gaming."

Since pivoting to the Web3 gaming space last year, Taki Games has seen its network grow by an incredible 3,000% to become one of the top 15 dApps in the Polygon Proof-of-Stake ecosystem in terms of unique active wallets. It's also one of the top 70 dApps across all blockchain networks, according to data from Dappradar. This is evidenced by the strong performance of its native TAKI token, which has seen its trading volume expand from less than $300,000 per day in December to more than $13 million per day at the end of February. Meanwhile, Taki's mobile gaming app has seen more than 5 million installs on Android devices.

Taki's incredible recent growth demonstrates the viability of its novel Takinomics economic model, with more than 1 million TAKI tokens having been brought back and burned, according to Dune Analytics.

"Our mission is to bring mainstream gamers into crypto by becoming Web3's Zynga," said Taki Games CEO Weiwei Geng. "We're excited to partner with one of the pioneers in move-to-earn gaming, which was one of the major catalysts of mainstream adoption in the last bull market. By combining forces with the Genopets community, and leveraging the excitement in the Solana ecosystem, we're continuing to accelerate mainstream adoption of Web3 through gaming and ownership."

Taki's collaboration with Genopets highlights the exciting opportunities Web3 technologies bring to traditional video games. As the gaming industry explores new avenues for engagement and growth, the integration of blockchain assets with traditional gameplay dynamics will create greater value for all stakeholders, including developers and gamers alike. It promises to herald a new dawn with exciting possibilities that will forever change the relationship between video games and their fans.

About Taki Games



Taki Games is on a mission to bring players and revenue on-chain by aligning incentives between gamers. As the leading gaming network for mobile, Taki Games enables loyal players to earn an ownership stake in the growth of the network and share the rewards. Founded by a team with over 15 years of history as pioneers in the gaming industry, Taki Games delivers free-to-play games that reward users with TAKI tokens.

Learn more: https://www.takigames.io

About Genopets

Genopets makes it fun and rewarding to live an active lifestyle. Take care of your Genopet by taking care of yourself. Explore, battle, and evolve your digital pet as you walk and take on daily challenges. With your Genopet by your side, every step becomes an adventure. The steps you take every day power your journey through the Genoverse as you explore, battle, and evolve — earning crypto while you play.

Learn more: https://www.genopets.me/

SOURCE Taki Games