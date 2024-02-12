Taki Games and Game7 Make Web3 Loyalty Accessible To Mainstream Gamers

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taki Games , the player-owned mobile gaming network powered by the TAKI token, has launched its latest mobile game in partnership with the Web3 player-owned Game7 nation. Game7 Food Fighter is an exciting new title, developed by Taki Games, that merges highly addictive gameplay with a novel tokenomic design to bring blockchain-based loyalty and one of Web3's leading brands to mainstream gamers.

Taki Games aims to address flawed tokenomic models where players suffer the consequences of unsustainable token incentives. Taki Games has pioneered a new approach to prevent runaway inflation from player rewards or speculation. "Takinomics'' maintains a stable in-game economy through a buy-and-burn mechanism that prevents rewards from exceeding revenue generated by the platform. The system is designed to reward each player directly for their IAPs, ad engagement and contributions to the platform.

Enter Game7, a community formed to accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming. Game7 believes that gaming has the power to fundamentally improve the future of humanity by unlocking creative and financial opportunities for billions of people. Game7 realizes this vision through grants, investments, credibly neutral research and a robust library of open source Web3 tooling.

Experimenting with new economic models is essential in shifting the industry towards player-owned games. Forging a partnership to have Taki Games develop and distribute Game7 Food Fighter, highlighting the Game7's brand, was an easy choice for the DAO; both organizations recognized the strong alignment between Game7's vision and Taki Games' novel network design and broad reach to more than 5 million players.

"It's clear that Taki Games and Game7 share the same vision for Web3 to bring gamers and developers closer together," said Taki Games CEO Weiwei Geng in a statement. "Realizing this vision means bringing gaming's billions of gamers and $200 billion in revenues on-chain, and we're excited to do this with Taki Games and Takinomics, which make games that people already love even more valuable, by enabling gamers to become owners."

Fueled by its revenue-generating Takinomics model, Taki Games will fund the continuous buyback of $TAKI tokens to channel rewards back to players, creating a virtuous cycle that benefits every stakeholder. The native $TAKI token that underpins the reward system for Game7 Food Fighter also grants players true ownership in the network and a voice in the ongoing development of the game's economy.

"We're excited to support Taki Games as a sign of our commitment to finding novel economic models that align players, developers and publishers" said Itamar Dvir, core contributor at Game7. "By demonstrating creative implementations of what we believe could be more sustainable economic models we can together accelerate adoption and attract the interest of the billions of people who play games."

Mobile makes up more than half of today's gaming market. Game7 Food Fighter will integrate with the Rally Mobile Wallet SDK to distribute rewards to players natively in-app. The user-friendly mobile app will enable $TAKI loyalty rewards redemptions and peer-to-peer trading of in-game digital assets. The $TAKI token is supported on two of today's leading blockchain technology platforms: Polygon and Solana.

By combining blockchain-based loyalty, proven gameplay, and a trusted Web3 brand, Game7 Food Fighter aims to provide a case study for how Web3 primitives can enhance players' relationship with games. Taki's network of games will be a key player in this expansion; building on its more than 5 million installs on Android, and current position on DappRadar's top 100 Web3 games. Taki Games Network is poised to deliver on the promise of mass-market Web3 adoption through mobile games, and provide a model for developers who also aspire to bring Web3's economic opportunities to billions of players.

About Taki Games



Taki Games is on a mission to bring gaming's 3 billion players and $200 billion in revenues on-chain through TAKI. Powered by its unique tokenomics model, Taki Games lets loyal players earn real value and a stake in the TAKI network by earning TAKI rewards. Founded by pioneers in social, mobile, and free-to-play gaming who served as founders and executives of some of the biggest names in gaming, Taki Games is leading the revolution to let players get more from the games they love.

About Game7



Game7 is a Web3 Gaming DAO created to accelerate the adoption of blockchain-enabled game economies. The Game7 community will help shape capital allocation decisions, define gaming standards, and fund open-source software. Game7's mission is to make the future of GameFi business models sustainable by ensuring the interests of players and developers are aligned.

