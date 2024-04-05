Tan Xuguang Advocates for Unified Strategy: SINOTRUK and SHACMAN Aim for Synchronized Collaboration in Expanding into the Philippine Market

HONG KONG, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4-5, Tan Xuguang presided over a symposium in Hong Kong for Philippine dealers of SINOTRUK and SHACMAN. The purpose of the symposium was to foster deep exchanges with 11 strategic core dealers, gain a thorough understanding of the frontline market, products, services, and policies, and address customers' product quality concerns on the spot.

Tan Xugang said that Philippines holds significant strategic importance as a market for the Group's heavy trucks, SINOTRUK and SHACMAN have built leading competitive advantage. Both SINOTRUK and SHACMAN are committed to further enhancing comprehensive cooperation, establishing systematic linkage and efficient coordination with dealers, particularly in leading the industry with high-end products. The focus is on establishing a robust service system, improving brand integration, and enhancing the competitiveness of the entire supply chain. Additionally, efforts are being made to expand cooperation in light trucks, pickup trucks, and the aftermarket business.

During the symposium, strategic dealers of SINOTRUK and SHACMAN delivered speeches, and the heads of relevant businesses from SINOTRUK, SHACMAN, and Weichai Power were in attendance.

SOURCE Sinotruk