Tan Xuguang: Shandong Heavy Industry Group and ARUN PLUS Company Team Up to Drive New Energy Transformation in Thai Market!

BANGKOK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of April 9th, Tan Xuguang led a delegation from China National Heavy Duty Truck Group and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. to visit the PTT Public Company Limited and its subsidiary ARUN PLUS in Bangkok. Vice President of PTT Public Company Limited and Managing Director of ARUN PLUS, Ekachai Imsakul, along with the management team, participated in the discussion. They engaged in extensive discussions about the development of Thailand's new energy industry, ultimately reaching a mutual cooperation agreement.

ARUN PLUS Company stands as a premier provider of end-to-end solutions in Thailand's burgeoning new energy sector. Ekachai Imsakul extended a warm welcome to Tan Xuguang and his delegation, emphasizing the nascent stage of the new energy vehicle market in Thailand and its vast growth potential. Recognizing Shandong Heavy Industry Group's wealth of industry resources, he expressed optimism for mutually beneficial collaboration. Looking ahead, he envisions expanded cooperation in new energy buses and beyond, aimed at delivering fresh value to customers.

Tan Xuguang stated, "We extend a warm welcome to ARUN PLUS Company from Thailand for their visit to Shandong. We are eager to establish a joint project team immediately to provide full support and accelerate our collaboration. Leveraging Shandong Heavy Industry Group's global technological manufacturing expertise and ARUN PLUS Company's local policy resources in Thailand, along with partnering with top international financial service providers, we aim to pioneer innovative business models and lead the transformation towards new energy in the Thai market."

