BANGKOK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the 'Amazing Thailand Culinary City' project to further develop and promote Thailand as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination and one which offers innovations and high-touch experiences to spur development under a creative economy in line with the Thai government's Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model.

TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand Culinary City’ project to boost gastronomy tourism

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said "conceptualised under the BCG Economy Model, the Amazing Thailand Culinary City project encompasses the AGFEC components, namely A for Agriculture, G for Gastronomy, F for Food Safety, E for Experience, and C for Creative Entrepreneur. Activities are designed to stimulate a circular economy and underline the country's vision for national development to achieve prosperity in terms of economic, social and environmental sustainability."

The Amazing Thailand Culinary City project includes both B2B and B2C elements, designed to bring together entrepreneurs in the food tourism sector and create business matching opportunities, and to increase awareness of the Thai food in each region of Thailand.

As part of the project's B2B strategy, the 'Amazing Thailand Culinary City' event will be held alongside Thailand's leading B2B travel industry show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023, which is scheduled to take place from 31 May to 2 June at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. At the three-day B2B show, there will be 30 Gastronomy Tourism sellers participating, in the categories of City Dining Experience, Farm To Table, and Culinary Cooking Activity.

As well as B2B meetings to discuss Thailand's gastronomy tourism offers, visitors will be able to try food from the various participating restaurants, and will be able to, among other things, try their hand at making Thai desserts, and get a traditional Thai massage. The event will also feature an exhibition on internationally award-winning Thai dishes such as Tom Yam Kung, Phat Thai and Green Curry, and lesser known 'hidden dishes' from across Thailand.

At a panel discussion, international food blogger Mark Wiens who has over 10 million followers on YouTube and Chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn whose Bangkok restaurant Le Du was named No.1 restaurant in the recently announced Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list will discuss on the topic of food to stimulate the tourism economy, readiness for gastronomy tourism expansion, and relating trends.

Under the project's B2C strategy, '4 Locations: 4 Styles' culinary events are scheduled to be held across Thailand's four regions in May and June. These include Chiang Mai (Northern region) from 19-21 May, Khon Kaen (Northeastern region) from 9-11 June, Phuket (Southern region) from 16-18 June 2023, and Chanthaburi (Eastern region) from 23-25 June.

Each of the four events will feature the participation of food entrepreneurs from across the respective region, other entrepreneurs, and local operators. Activities will include workshops on preparing local snacks from the respective region, cooking shows, an exhibition on the potential and distinctiveness of Thai cuisine, and delicious local food to enjoy.

During the official launch of the Amazing Thailand Culinary City project, TAT also staged a panel discussion presented by Mr. Vincent Thierry, Michelin-starred restaurant chef from lebua at State Tower, and Ms. Wisa Wangsupachart, well-known food blogger whose TikTok channel bon_appetitbkk has over 1.5 million followers.

For more information and those interested in participating in the Amazing Thailand Culinary City event, please go to https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailandCulinaryCity/.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand