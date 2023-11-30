BANGKOK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No visit to Thailand would be complete without indulging in Thailand Popular Food Style 'All We Can Cook', Thai style cooked-to-order dishes. This culinary experience is more than just a meal as it is an enchanting journey that leaves a lasting impression on global travellers. Convenient, speedy, and offering a diverse menu, ensuring that you savour the delightful taste of Thai cuisine in a single sitting. What's more, you can customize the level of spiciness and choose your preferred vegetables or meats. To enjoy a varied menu, simply keep an eye out for that unmistakable storefront or a mesmerising display of diverse ingredients. You will know you have arrived at an All We Can Cook eatery.

Thai Celebrities 'Bie' and 'Nene' Savour Homecoming Flavours of Thailand’s Popular Food Style ‘All We Can Cook’ Dishes

Even Thai superstar 'Bie' Thassapak Hsu, living in China, cannot resist the allure of homecoming flavours every time he returns to Thailand. But this time he is not alone as he is joined by 'Nene' Pornnappan Pornpenpipat, a rising star on social media who is the only Thai contestant joining the CHUANG 2020, a Chinese girl group reality competition show. While embarking on a delightful culinary journey, the one thing they both cannot miss is the delectable All We Can Cook cuisine. Dishes like stir-fried crispy pork and Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce, barbecued pork with rice, stir-fried meat with basil leaves, and Tom Yam, a Thai spicy soup, can be found at renowned eateries like 'Jae Suai', known as 'Rice Soup of 100 Years' in Yaowarat, Bangkok's bustling Chinatown.

Once their appetites are satisfied, it is time to explore the vibrant streets of Yaowarat Chinatown. Both choose to carry 'Thai Fabric Bags' made from handwoven Thai cotton, another item favoured by tourists. The 'Teen Chok Weaving,' originating from the Mae Chaem community in Chiang Mai. Carrying these bags while exploring any destination in the world is a distinct and unparalleled experience, undoubtedly unique."

