Taylor's University Ranks Globally for 17 Subjects

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University has once again underscored its pursuit of academic excellence, achieving notable milestones in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. This year, the institution has achieved a record-breaking feat with 17 subjects ranked globally with four subjects ranking within the world's Top 100.

Building on the institution's six-year reign in the World's Top 20 for Hospitality & Leisure Management, Taylor's celebrates another milestone with its Marketing subject breaking into the World's Top 50. In addition to its renowned Business & Management Studies subject, this new achievement solidifies Taylor's Business School as the premier private business university in Southeast Asia, building on its recent accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). Taylor's Business School stands out as 1 of the 5 private universities in Malaysia to achieve this accreditation, a prestigious recognition that is only held by 6% of business schools worldwide.

Other fields recording significant achievements include #51 -70 for Data Science and AI, #51 – 100 for Art and Design, #101 – 150 for Accounting and Finance and Architecture and Built Environment, #151 – 200 for Economics and Econometrics and Sociology, #169 for Social Sciences & Management Broad Subject, #228 for Arts & Humanities Broad Subject, #201 – 250 for Communication & Media Studiesand Pharmacy & Pharmacology, #301 – 350 for Computer Science & Information Systems, #401 – 450 for Electrical & Electronic Engineering, and #451 – 500 for Engineering & Technology Broad Subject and Medicine.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to teaching excellence and its supportive learning community. The inclusion of 17 subjects in the rankings highlights the breadth and depth of excellence across our academic offerings. This achievement not only demonstrates our ability to excel in a diverse range of disciplines but also underscores our commitment to providing a holistic and top-tier education to our students, preparing them for success in their future careers and endeavours," Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor, and President of Taylor's University. For more information about Taylor's University and its programmes, please visit the website here .

