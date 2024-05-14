TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or the "Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ("1Q2024") ended Mar 31, 2024.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the first quarter of 2024, several of our leading games in China and internationally started to benefit from team reorganisations we put in place, resulting in an increase in games gross receipts and creating a foundation for our games revenue to resume growth in future quarters. We continue to cultivate high quality revenue streams including advertising in Video Accounts and Weixin Search, Mini Games platform service fees, and eCommerce technology service fees, contributing to our gross and operating profit growth outpacing our revenue growth. Executing on our commitment to return excess capital to shareholders, we stepped up our buyback plan, and are on track to repurchase over HKD100 billion of our shares in 2024, as well as paying an increased dividend, while investing in AI technology, platform enhancements and high production value content."

1Q2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +6% YoY; gross profit: +23% YoY; non-IFRS[1] operating profit*: +30% YoY; non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +54% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB159.5 billion ( USD22.5 billion [2] ), up 6% over the first quarter of 2023 ("YoY").

were ( ), up 6% over the first quarter of 2023 ("YoY"). Gross profit was RMB83.9 billion ( USD11.8 billion ), up 23% YoY.

was ( ), up 23% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit* was RMB58.6 billion ( USD8.3 billion ), up 30% YoY. Operating margin * increased to 37% from 30% last year. Profit for the period was RMB51.3 billion ( USD7.2 billion ), up 54% YoY. Net margin increased to 32% from 22% last year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB50.3 billion ( USD7.1 billion ), up 54% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB5.375 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB5.263 .

On an IFRS basis : Operating profit * was RMB52.6 billion ( USD7.4 billion ), up 38% YoY. Operating margin * increased to 33% from 25% last year. Profit for the period was RMB42.7 billion ( USD6.0 billion ), up 62% YoY. Net margin increased to 27% from 18% last year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB41.9 billion ( USD5.9 billion ), up 62% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB4.479 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB4.386 .

: Total cash was RMB445.2 billion ( USD62.8 billion ) and free cash flow was RMB51.9 billion ( USD7.3 billion ), +0.4% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB92.5 billion ( USD13.0 billion ).

was ( ) and was ( ), +0.4% YoY. totalled ( ). Fair value of our shareholdings [3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB522.4 billion ( USD73.6 billion ) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investee companies was RMB328.8 billion ( USD46.3 billion ).

in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled ( ) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investee companies was ( ). During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 51.0 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a consideration of approximately HKD14.8 billion .

1Q24 Business Review and Outlook

Video Accounts ' total user time spent increased over 80% year-on-year. We strengthened Video Accounts' live streaming eCommerce ecosystem by diversifying merchandise categories and enabling more content creators to monetise through eCommerce activities.

' total user time spent increased over 80% year-on-year. We strengthened Video Accounts' live streaming eCommerce ecosystem by diversifying merchandise categories and enabling more content creators to monetise through eCommerce activities. Mini Programs ' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year. Daily activations for non-game Mini Programs grew at a double-digit rate year-on-year while gross receipts for Mini Games grew 30% year-on-year.

' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year. Daily activations for non-game Mini Programs grew at a double-digit rate year-on-year while gross receipts for Mini Games grew 30% year-on-year. Tencent Video released several popular self-commissioned drama series and animated series, such as Blossoms Shanghai, The Hunter and Perfect World Season 4, driving an 8% year-on-year increase in our long-form video subscriptions to 116 million [4] .

released several popular self-commissioned drama series and animated series, such as Blossoms Shanghai, The Hunter and Perfect World Season 4, driving an 8% year-on-year increase in our long-form video subscriptions to 116 million . Tencent Music strengthened collaboration with Tencent Video and released an original soundtrack of a popular drama series, The Legend of Shen Li . Music subscriptions increased 20% year-on-year to 114 million [5] .

strengthened collaboration with Video and released an original soundtrack of a popular drama series, The Legend of . Music subscriptions increased 20% year-on-year to 114 million . Our two flagship domestic games, Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite , registered year-on-year growth in gross receipts in March 2024 , as our new monetisation cadence and enhanced content design started to yield results.

and , registered year-on-year growth in gross receipts in , as our new monetisation cadence and enhanced content design started to yield results. Several domestic games attained record high gross receipts during the quarter, including Fight of the Golden Spatula, CrossFire Mobile and Arena Breakout.

attained record high gross receipts during the quarter, including Fight of the Golden Spatula, CrossFire Mobile and Arena Breakout. Supercell's games achieved increases in usage and gross receipts; Brawl Stars DAU more than doubled year-on-year and gross receipts more than quadrupled year-on-year internationally.

achieved increases in usage and gross receipts; Brawl Stars DAU more than doubled year-on-year and gross receipts more than quadrupled year-on-year internationally. We upgraded our advertising technology platform to help advertisers establish advertising campaigns more effectively, and made generative AI-powered advertising creation tools available to all advertisers.

to help advertisers establish advertising campaigns more effectively, and made generative AI-powered advertising creation tools available to all advertisers. We achieved rapid increases in number of users and average fund investments per user for our wealth management business , which is primarily engaged in distribution of low-risk money market funds.

, which is primarily engaged in distribution of low-risk money market funds. Domestic and international clients, especially from the media, entertainment and live streaming industries, increasingly adopted our integrated audio and video cloud solution, Tencent Cloud Media Services. IDC recognised Tencent Cloud Media Services as the market leader in China for the sixth consecutive year[6].

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.0950 [3] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis [4] The average daily number of subscriptions for 1Q2024 [5] The average number of subscriptions as of the last day of each month during 1Q2024 [6] Measured by Media Services revenue per IDC, 2018-2023

Operating Metrics





As at 31 March

2024

As at 31 March 2023

Year- on-year change

As at 31 December 2023

Quarter-on-

quarter change



(in millions, unless specified)





















Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat

1,359

1,319

3 %

1,343

1 %





















Mobile device MAU of QQ

553

597

-7 %

554

-0.2 %





















Fee-based VAS registered subscriptions#

260

233

12 %

244

7 %























# Adjusted as the average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter



1Q24 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS decreased by 0.9% year-on-year to RMB78.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024. International Games gross receipts rose 34% year-on-year, due to resurgent popularity for Supercell's games, in particular Brawl Stars, and user and gross receipts growth from PUBG Mobile. International Games revenues were up a lesser 3% year-on-year to RMB13.6 billion (stable year-on-year on a constant currency basis) due to the lengthy revenue deferral cycle for Supercell's games. Domestic Games gross receipts returned to year-on-year growth, increasing by 3%, but Domestic Games revenues declined by 2% year-on-year to RMB34.5 billion due to revenue deferral. By title, revenue from Honour of Kings declined year-on-year against a high base from the Chinese New Year period last year, and revenue from Peacekeeper Elite declined year-on-year due to weak monetisable content in the second half of 2023. These declines were largely offset by contributions from recently launched games, including VALORANT and Lost Ark, alongside robust growth from Fight of the Golden Spatula. Social Networks revenues declined by 2% to RMB30.5 billion, reflecting increased revenues from music and long-form video subscriptions, Video Accounts live streaming services, and Mini Games platform service fees, versus decreased revenues from music-related and games-related live streaming services.

Revenues from Online Advertising were RMB26.5 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 26% year-on-year, driven by Video Accounts, Mini Programs, Official Accounts and Weixin Search, due to increased engagement and ongoing enhancement of our AI-powered advertising infrastructure. Advertising spending rose across all major categories except automotive, with notable growth from games, Internet services and consumer goods categories.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 7% year-on-year to RMB52.3 billion for the first quarter of 2024. FinTech Services revenues grew at a single-digit rate, primarily due to moderated growth in offline consumption spending and a decrease in withdrawal fee revenue, while wealth management services revenues experienced robust growth. Business Services achieved a teens year-on-year revenue growth rate, driven by higher cloud services revenues and increased eCommerce technology service fees within Video Accounts.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR)

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Unaudited

1Q2024 1Q2023 Restated*

1Q2024 4Q2023 Revenues 159,501 149,986

159,501 155,196 VAS 78,629 79,337

78,629 69,079 Online Advertising 26,506 20,964

26,506 29,794 FinTech and Business Services 52,302 48,701

52,302 54,379 Others 2,064 984

2,064 1,944 Cost of revenues (75,631) (81,804)

(75,631) (77,632) Gross profit 83,870 68,182

83,870 77,564 Gross margin 53 % 45 %

53 % 50 % Selling and marketing expenses (7,536) (7,018)

(7,536) (10,971) General and administrative expenses (24,809) (24,642)

(24,809) (27,175) Other gains/(losses), net 1,031 1,520*

1,031 1,983 Operating profit 52,556 38,042*

52,556 41,401 Operating margin 33 % 25%*

33 % 27 % Net gains/(losses) from investments

and others 656 (576)*

656 (6,730) Interest income 4,248 2,963*

4,248 3,917 Finance costs (2,826) (2,650)

(2,826) (3,543) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and

joint ventures, net 2,186 80

2,186 2,463 Profit before income tax 56,820 37,859

56,820 37,508 Income tax expense (14,169) (11,465)

(14,169) (9,658) Profit for the period 42,651 26,394

42,651 27,850 Net margin 27 % 18 %

27 % 18 % Attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company 41,889 25,838

41,889 27,025 Non-controlling interests 762 556

762 825











Non-IFRS operating profit 58,619 45,028*

58,619 49,135 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 50,265 32,538

50,265 42,681











Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share)









- basic 4.479 2.725

4.479 2.873 - diluted 4.386 2.639

4.386 2.807

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical

comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer to the earnings announcement for details.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

1Q2024 1Q2023 Profit for the period 42,651 26,394 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (337) (662) Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (30) 14 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income 1 1 Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 10 22 Currency translation differences (3,929) (1,200) Net movement in reserves for cash flow hedges (782) (1,151) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (120) (154) Loss from changes in fair value of assets held for distribution - (29,991) Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income 15,918 34,362 Currency translation differences (463) (2,846)

10,268 (1,605) Total comprehensive income for the period 52,919 24,789 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company 51,673 23,612 Non-controlling interests 1,246 1,177

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

1Q2024 4Q2023 1Q2023 EBITDA (a) 65,094 53,983 52,656 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 69,259 59,494 57,811 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 43 % 38 % 39 % Interest and related expenses 3,044 3,015 2,800 Net cash/(debt) (c) 92,534 54,740 31,508 Capital expenditures (d) 14,359 7,524 4,411

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment

properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-

settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and

notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment

properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding long-form video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Audited

As at March 31, 2024

As at December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 54,627

53,232 Land use rights 23,644

17,179 Right-of-use assets 19,077

20,464 Construction in progress 12,528

13,583 Investment properties 582

570 Intangible assets 177,946

177,727 Investments in associates 250,954

253,696 Investments in joint ventures 8,017

7,969 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 215,660

211,145 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 229,747

213,951 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 27,800

28,439 Other financial assets 1,241

2,527 Deferred income tax assets 30,536

29,017 Term deposits 30,613

29,301









1,082,972

1,058,800







Current assets





Inventories 1,055

456 Accounts receivable 52,412

46,606 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 87,761

88,411 Other financial assets 5,942

5,949 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,568

14,903 Term deposits 241,510

185,983 Restricted cash 3,434

3,818 Cash and cash equivalents 161,023

172,320









563,705

518,446







Total assets 1,646,677

1,577,246

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

RMB in millions, unless specified





Unaudited Audited



As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital

-

- Share premium

28,989

37,989 Treasury shares

(4,549)

(4,740) Shares held for share award schemes

(4,798)

(5,350) Other reserves

(28,070)

(33,219) Retained earnings

857,015

813,911













848,587

808,591









Non-controlling interests

68,182

65,090









Total equity

916,769

873,681









LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

153,185

155,819 Notes payable

130,974

137,101 Long-term payables

12,658

12,169 Other financial liabilities

8,150

8,781 Deferred income tax liabilities

16,762

17,635 Lease liabilities

15,238

16,468 Deferred revenue

4,378

3,435













341,345

351,408









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

112,520

100,948 Other payables and accruals

64,230

76,595 Borrowings

48,006

41,537 Notes payable

20,569

14,161 Current income tax liabilities

21,623

17,664 Other tax liabilities

4,620

4,372 Other financial liabilities

4,871

4,558 Lease liabilities

6,036

6,154 Deferred revenue

106,088

86,168













388,563

352,157









Total liabilities

729,908

703,565









Total equity and liabilities

1,646,677

1,577,246

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS



As reported Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation (a) Net

(gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects

(g)



Unaudited three months ended 31 March 2024

Operating profit 52,556 4,694 – 1,249 – 120 – – 58,619

Profit for the period 42,651 6,203 (1,476) 2,805 1,562 132 – (535) 51,342

Profit attributable to equity holders 41,889 6,035 (1,449) 2,589 1,541 132 – (472) 50,265

Operating margin 33 %













37 %

Net margin 27 %













32 %



Unaudited three months ended 31 December 2023

Operating profit 41,401 5,732 - 1,564 - 437 1 - 49,135

Profit for the period 27,850 6,646 (94) 2,960 5,705 1,594 1 (829) 43,833

Profit attributable to equity holders 27,025 6,512 (55) 2,719 5,650 1,594 1 (765) 42,681

Operating margin 27 %













32 %

Net margin 18 %













28 %



Unaudited three months ended 31 March 2023

Operating profit (Restated) * 38,042 5,844 – 998 – 135 9 – 45,028

Profit for the period 26,394 7,313 (5,224) 2,271 1,862 1,526 9 (706) 33,445

Profit attributable to equity holders 25,838 7,094 (5,224) 2,098 1,852 1,526 9 (655) 32,538

Operating margin (Restated) * 25 %













30 %

Net margin 18 %













22 %



Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

* Since the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items have been reclassified from above to below the operating profit line. Historical comparative figures have been restated accordingly. Please refer

to the earnings announcement for details.

