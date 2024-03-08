The best deals and latest consumer tech launches come together at IT Show 2024 from 14 - 17 March at Suntec Singapore

Expect staggering discounts on the latest tech products, TikTok Shop live deals and exclusive new launches from Prism+, ErgoTune, Anker and more!

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience consumer and lifestyle tech like never before at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre as IT Show 2024 returns from 14 - 17 March. The much-anticipated event is one of Singapore's largest and most experiential consumer lifestyle marketplaces featuring more than 500 brands across two floors of exhibition space.

Visitors can look forward to incredible offers from some of the biggest consumer electronics and smart-home brands, limited edition WOW deals with the latest gadgets and tech accessories, as well as the popular Instant Lucky Dip with over $200,000 worth of prizes and vouchers, including top prizes such as the Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO, the Prism+ Q75 ULTRA and the OSIM uLove 3 Well-Being Chair.

Launchpad For The Latest Tech Innovations

IT Show 2024 will showcase the newest consumer and lifestyle tech products on the market, including the debut of the powerful and precise Dreame X30 Master intelligent robot cleaner, ErgoTune's transformative workspace solution Hexon and body-adaptive ergonomic chair Joobie, intelligent and weatherproof Haiku Outdoor L Series ceiling fans from Decor Singapore Distributors, as well as game-changing smart-home innovations from Prism+. Newcomers to virtual / augmented realities and blockchain can also enjoy show-exclusive rates on a new Metaverse-focused WSG course from SSG-approved FirstCom Academy.

Disney fans and health-conscious consumers will be in for a treat at IT Show 2024, as home-heath technology innovators Ruhens will unveil their limited Disney Edition Water Dispensers at the event. Featuring exclusive Mickey and Minnie Mouse inspired designs, the Ruhens Quint Disney edition combines their high-performance water purification systems with the captivating charm of Disney's most iconic characters.

For tech enthusiasts on the go, look out for launch of the revolutionary Anker Prime Series headlined by its 240-watt USB-C charger and 250-watt power bank. Power multiple laptops and devices all at once with Anker's latest high-capacity yet compact chargers, equipped with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology for highly efficient power transfer and active heat reduction.

New Features & Highlights

Organised by Constellar, IT Show 2024 is embarking on an exciting partnership with TikTok Shop, bridging the tactile experience of the physical showcases at the event with massive online deals from leading brands such as Aftershock, Omnidesk, Mash, OSIM, Ruhens, Hinomi and many more, available exclusively on TikTok. Look out for great offers starting from $9.90 as well as your favourite TikTok creators roaming the show floor.

Challenger will also be returning to IT Show 2024 and occupying the third floor of the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, with great discounts on new products such as the EZVIZ H7c WiFi Smart Home Camera with AI-powered human shape detection. Shoppers who spend a minimum of $500 at the IT Show can redeem a free $10 Challenger voucher, limited to the first 250 redemptions daily.

Amidst the buzz of cool tech deals, local zero e-waste sustainability platform myhalo will be offering IT Show visitors free eco-friendly, custom-cut screen protectors for their devices. Attendees looking to trade-in their unused devices or recycle their tech accessories, routers, modems, or power banks, can also bring them to the myhalo booth at the entrance of IT Show 2024 to receive a special voucher, on top of the trade-in value for eligible devices.

For the latest deals and updates at IT Show 2024, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Sign up here to receive the free digital brochure with the best IT Show 2024 highlights dropping on day 1 of the event.

Visit IT SHOW 2024 from 14 - 17 March (Thursday to Sunday) at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre Level 3 (opens from 11AM to 9PM) and Level 4 (opens from 12PM to 9PM).

Media Assets for Download: https://ter.li/yb58cp

