The Rise of the Run-cation: Thai travelers are increasingly drawn to top marathons across Asia, reveals Agoda

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As wellness and fitness-focused travel continues to gain ground across the region, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that the "run-cation" travel trend is climbing in popularity across Asia in 2026. Accommodation search data on Agoda shows Thai travelers increasingly considering entire holidays around marathon race weekends, not only for races held on home soil, but across marathon cities in Asia.

The data is based on accommodation searches on Agoda for stays that lined up with three major marathon weekends in Asia, the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, the Mt. Fuji International Marathon 2026, and the JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026.

The JTBC Seoul Marathon, taking place on 1 November 2026, is one of Korea's most popular road races, known for its flat, fast course that winds past landmarks including Deoksugung Palace and Gwanghwamun Square before finishing at Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Accommodation searches from Thai travelers increased by 73%, compared to the same period in 2025. The race also draws strong interest from South Koreans keen on their own home event, as well as other countries across the region, including Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The Mt. Fuji International Marathon 2026, taking place from 12-13 December near Tokyo, loops around Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Saiko, with runners taking in sweeping views of Mt. Fuji and the region's autumn foliage along the way. Accommodation searches from Thai travelers for this race weekend saw a 41% year-on-year increase, placing Thailand among the top three for search interest during the event. In addition to strong home-race searches from Japanese travelers, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia also see healthy travel interest during this event.

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, taking place on 28-29 November, is a point-to-point race through the heart of the capital, starting at MBK Center and finishing near the Grand Palace, passing landmarks including Lumpini Park, Victory Monument, and Ratchadamnoen Avenue along the way. Accommodation searches from Thai travelers for this race weekend rose 19% in 2026, compared to 2025. Domestic Thai travelers lead interest, while the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan also demonstrate strong travel interest, a sign that Bangkok's race is building its own international following.

Taken together, the data points to a consistent pattern across all major marathon cities, with Thai travelers not just attending their own home race, but also crossing borders to run in other Asian cities. This is a sign that for a growing segment of travelers, a marathon bib is becoming as much a reason for a trip as a beach or a theme park, and that fitness goals and travel plans are increasingly being considered as one combined experience.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, said: "Marathons used to be a solo pursuit, but are now becoming the centerpiece of a trip for some travelers. Thai travelers are among the most active across the region's top races, and that reflects a broader appetite for travel built around personal goals and wellness, not just sightseeing. At Agoda, we want to make it easy and accessible for these race enthusiasts to find the right place to stay, however far the finish line is from home".

Travelers looking to explore Asia's best activities and attractions can browse more than 300,000 experiences on Agoda, alongside over 6 million holiday properties and more than 130,000 flight routes. Agoda's mobile app is the go-to platform for unbeatable deals for a wellness-focused trip. Start planning your next adventure at www.agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda