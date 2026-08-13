This Summer, Discover Cool Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism is bringing together Shaanxi's mountain retreats, ancient-city experiences and other tourism resources to offer families and independent travelers a cool getaway combining rich history, natural ecology and a seasonal escape from the heat.

The Qinling Mountains, stretching across Shaanxi, are one of the province's major summer retreats. Mount Taibai in Baoji offers high-altitude scenery and cool mountain air even in midsummer. Cuihua Mountain in Xi'an features forests, lakes and valleys, making it suitable for hiking and outdoor recreation. In Shangluo, Jinsi Gorge National Forest Park shows a more dynamic side of the Qinling through its gorges, streams and waterfalls. This summer, Shaanxi has also introduced nature-study programs in the Qinling Mountains, incorporating observation of local plants and animals, geological exploration and other activities into travel experiences. These programs make the Qinling Mountains not only a summer retreat, but also a destination for learning about the natural environment.

For different types of travelers, Shaanxi offers different ways to experience the summer. Families with children can get close to wildlife and learn about forest ecosystems in the Qinling Mountains, pairing this with the history embodied by the Terracotta Warriors to make the trip both a retreat from the heat and a learning experience. Independent travelers can move between nature and city life at their own pace — spending the day in the Qinling Mountains, then returning in the evening to stroll the streets of the ancient city and experience its everyday urban life.

The coolness of Shaanxi also extends from the mountains to its streets and dining tables as well. Liangpi, Jiangshui noodles and Bingfeng soda are distinctive local summer flavors. After sunset, local snack streets, night markets and everyday evening life offer another way to experience summer in Shaanxi.

Through this guide, Shaanxi hopes to help more Japanese travelers discover a side of Shaanxi that goes "beyond the Terracotta Warriors". From the millennia-old capital to the Qinling Mountains, and back again to its streets and tables, Shaanxi brings history, nature and daily life together in one journey.

This summer, come and experience a different, cooler side of Shaanxi.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism