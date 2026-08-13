TOPPEN ELEVATES THE SKY PAVILION EXPERIENCE WITH IMMERSIVE "SCENES TO BE SEEN" CONCEPT

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppen Shopping Centre showcased the enhanced The Sky Pavilion at Toppen, highlighting its evolution into a versatile, experience-led event space designed to host a wide range of occasions, from corporate functions and brand activations to weddings, private celebrations and social gatherings.

Officiate the unveiling of the enhanced The Sky Pavilion Toppen, marking a new chapter for the versatile event venue and its expanded event offerings.

Toppen Shopping Centre has unveiled the enhanced The Sky Pavilion at Level 3, a versatile, experience-led event venue designed to accommodate a wide range of occasions, including corporate functions, conferences, brand activations, exhibitions, workshops, weddings, private celebrations and community gatherings.

Offering adaptable layouts and event configurations, The Sky Pavilion provides organizers with the flexibility to transform the venue according to different event formats, capacities and creative requirements. Its supporting facilities and connection to the Toppen's garden further extend the possibilities for indoor and outdoor experiences, receptions and social gatherings.

The venue's versatility was demonstrated through "Scenes to Be Seen @ The Sky Pavilion at Toppen", where guests experienced three different event settings within the space: Corporate Events, Weddings and Private Parties. A floral arrangement workshop and a balloon-sculpting challenge were incorporated to illustrate the range of experiential programmes that can be hosted at the venue.

The showcase was complemented by Nanyang Seafood Restaurant, which presented its refreshed, muslim-friendly Nanyang dining experience. Inspired by more than a decade of Teochew culinary heritage, its offering brings together traditional flavours, fresh ingredients and contemporary touches, providing an additional dining and catering option for events hosted at The Sky Pavilion.

The enhancement of The Sky Pavilion reflects Toppen's commitment to creating adaptable spaces that bring businesses, brands, families and communities together. With its flexible setting and range of event possibilities, the venue offers event organisers a convenient destination where ideas can be transformed into meaningful and memorable experiences

For venue enquiries and bookings, please contact The Sky Pavilion @ Toppen: 6011 - 2088 7595

About Toppen Shopping Centre

Toppen Shopping Centre is a 1.25 million square foot meeting place anchored by the first IKEA store outside of the Klang Valley. The rooftop, known as The Topp, is home to the first-of-its-kind community hub, offering something for everyone, from endless fun and entertainment to alfresco dining and cinema. The centre is one among the portfolio of centres owned by Ikano Retail. Together with IKEA Tebrau, Toppen delivers a fun day out for the many people of Southern Malaysia and beyond.

SOURCE Toppen Shopping Centre