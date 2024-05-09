Treble-Winning Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Stars in OKX's 'my fabric' Campaign

MANCHESTER, England, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today released its latest 'my fabric' campaign video starring Pep Guardiola, the legendary manager of Manchester City Football Club who has led the team to historic success during his tenure.

Highlighting the grit, determination and resilience of people who have risen to the top of their fields is the essence of the 'my fabric' campaign. In the latest episode, Pep shared the story of his beginning in football, overcoming doubt, and how to keep innovating in order to stay ahead of the competition. He also spoke about his philosophy of managing the team and motivating the players.

To date, the 'my fabric' campaign has featured stories from OKX global ambassadors, including Manchester City men's team players Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias and Ederson Santana de Moraes, as well as women's team star Alex Greenwood. The next chapter of the campaign will be announced soon; keep track of the latest updates on OKX's X Account and other social channels.

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, with a shared mission of enhancing fan experience through innovative Web3 experiences, such as the 'Unseen City Shirts' digital collectibles campaign and the OKX Collective metaverse. After becoming the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season, OKX was named the Club's Official Sleeve Partner in June 2023. Recently, OKX received the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) Award for 'Sport Sponsorship of the Year', which acknowledges the successful partnership between OKX and Manchester City Football Club.

