Trina Solar Pioneers Advanced Solar Solutions in Pakistan - Partnering Local Market Leaders to Drive Renewable Energy Adoption

LAHORE, Pakistan, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, announces its unwavering commitment to the Pakistani market with the introduction of its world-record-setting solar modules to the Pakistani market. In a strategic move to bolster Pakistan's solar industry, Trina Solar has signed a series of strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading local distributors, reinforcing its dedication to providing Pakistan with cutting-edge solar solutions.

Pakistan, with its abundant sunlight and ambitious renewable energy targets, presents a prime opportunity for solar innovation. Trina Solar, renowned for its innovation and technological prowess, is recognizes the importance of empowering Pakistan's transition towards renewable energy and is proud to introduce its Vertex N modules, equipped with advanced features such as larger-size, 210mm solar cells combined with market-leading n-type i-TOPCon cell technology. Recently, these modules achieved a power output of 740.6W in a lab environment, setting a new world record and certified by TÜV SÜD. It is the 26th time that Trina Solar has set world records in PV module conversion efficiency and output power, underscoring its leadership in the PV industry. Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W, perfectly aligning with the Pakistani market's preference for high-power output modules. High-power and high-efficiency solar panels can generate more electricity per square foot, which means that you can generate more power with fewer panels, resulting in lower LCOE. For example, for a 500kW system used in a large commercial and industrial (C&I) project, upgrading from P-type 670W modules with 21.6% efficiency to n-type 720W series modules with 23.2% efficiency will yield an additional 37kW. This can potentially generate an additional 4316kWh per month, which in turn, means an additional 215,800 RH in savings (assuming 50RH/kWh).

These industry-leading n-type modules will be available in the Pakistani market via Trina Solar's distributors. Trina Solar has signed MOUs with leading solar importers in Pakistan, including Mesol, Diwan International, as well as solar company Zi Solar. Mesol focuses on commercial and industrial segments, aligning with Trina Solar's commitment to green energy. Under the MOU, Trina Solar will supply 200MW of Vertex N modules for various applications, while Diwan International aims to enhance its capabilities with 200MW of Vertex N modules. Similarly, Trina Solar's collaboration with Zi Solar involves supplying 120MW of Vertex N modules, enabling Zi Solar to provide innovative solar solutions to its customers.

As a global leader in solar technology, Trina Solar brings unparalleled expertise and experience to Pakistan. The company's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as the preferred choice for solar solutions worldwide. With a dedication to technological innovation and sustainability, Trina Solar is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's renewable energy landscape.

Commenting on the strategic partnerships, Dave Wang, Subregional Head of Trina Solar Asia Pacific stated, "We are proud to collaborate with key stakeholders in Pakistan's solar industry, reaffirming our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region. These agreements underscore Trina Solar's leadership in solar technology and our dedication to providing Pakistan with the most advanced solar solutions available."

As Pakistan strives towards sustainable development, Trina Solar remains steadfast in its support, committed to bringing its latest market-leading modules to the country and contributing to its renewable energy ambitions. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Trina Solar is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's renewable energy landscape for years to come.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: Trina Solar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy mainly comprises PV power generation and operation & maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. With the strategic goal of "Creating a new industrial ecosystem led by Trina Solar, and promoting Trina Solar as a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions ", we are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. On June 10, 2020, Trina Solar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It is the first PV and energy storage company that has gone public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy.

