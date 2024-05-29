Trinasolar Enters into Strategic Partnership to Drive RE100 Developments in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two Korean companies to develop solar projects in Korea totalling 100MW by end of 2025, helping to accelerate the RE100 movement in the country.

It signed the MOU with renewable energy consultancy CSC Energy and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company SolarTEQ.

L-R: Chang Seok Lee, Director of SolarTEQ; Li Na, Trinasolar General Manager for Israel, Japan and Korea in Asia-Pacific; Hyungum Cho, CEO of CSC Energy

This alliance aims to empower businesses committed to clean energy by developing large-scale, ground-mounted solar power plants. The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration, leveraging each party's strengths to specifically target the rapid growth of the RE100 initiative in South Korea.

RE100 is a global movement that brings together large and ambitious businesses committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewable sources.

Li Na, Trinasolar Asia Pacific general manager for Israel, Japan and Korea; Chang Seok Lee, Director of SolarTEQ and Hyungum Cho, CEO of CSC Energy signed the MOU in South Korea.

"This MOU represents a significant opportunity for Trinasolar to contribute to the growing RE100 movement in South Korea," said Li. "By combining our strengths with our local partners, we are confident we can develop and deliver successful solar projects that meet the needs of RE100 companies, accelerating South Korea's transition to clean energy."

Trinasolar will contribute its cutting-edge solar module technology. CSC Energy will offer project development, financial and technical expertise, alongside RE100 demand matching services. SolarTEQ will manage the procurement of solar modules and other critical project components.

South Korea has ambitious goals for a sustainable future, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. This MOU directly supports these goals by enabling companies to achieve their RE100 targets.

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy mainly comprises PV power generation and operation & maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. With the strategic goal of "Creating a new industrial ecosystem led by Trinasolar, and promoting Trinasolar as a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions ", we are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It is the first PV and energy storage company that has gone public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy.

