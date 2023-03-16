Trip.com Group and Mastercard APAC Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Through the collaboration, travelers will enjoy more premium benefits and enhanced travel experiences

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group and leading global technology company Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to enhance travel experiences and offerings for customers.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Bo Sun, Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer and Mr. Yunsok Chang, Executive Vice President of Market Development, Mastercard Asia Pacific at Mastercard's regional headquarters in Singapore.

Mr. Yunsok Chang (left), Executive Vice President of Market Development, Mastercard Asia Pacific and Mr. Bo Sun (right), Trip.com Group's Chief Marketing Officer) The Trip.com Group and Mastercard APAC teams to collaborate and offer enhanced travel experiences and travel privileges, led by Mr. Bo Sun, Trip.com Group's Chief Marketing Officer (third from right) and Mr. Yunsok Chang (fourth from right), Executive Vice President of Market Development, Mastercard Asia Pacific

Collaborating under the MOU, both parties will design and launch joint marketing events to offer travellers a comprehensive range of products, services, member privileges and benefits when they book their trips with Trip.com Group and Mastercard payment options. Such travel-related services and premium privileges include access to airport VIP lounges, hotel room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and priority bookings.

Mr. Bo Sun said, "With the reopening of China's borders, we have seen a significant increase in outbound travel-related bookings and searches in the past two months. Our ongoing 'Super World Trip' series of livestream sessions aimed at promoting travel products across different destinations have been well-received by Chinese mainland customers, as evident from the number of room nights sold during these sessions.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Mastercard and empower our customers with premium offerings and privileges as they enjoy the wonders of travel. This MOU underscores both parties' shared commitment to promote tourism and enhance the travel experience for travellers. We look forward to collaborating with Mastercard to create new opportunities, value-adds and unique experiences for our customers who are ready to rediscover the world."

Mr. Chang said, "As the pace of China's outbound travel recovery gathers momentum, we are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Trip.com to offer travelers unique and priceless experiences. The pandemic has accelerated not just the pace of digitalization but also consumers' expectations for digitalized, trusted, and frictionless experiences. Together with Trip.com Group, we are looking forward to innovating and reimagining the travel landscape enabled by data-driven insights."

In addition to travel privileges, both parties will launch joint promotions on Trip,com Group's Global Shopping Platform, through which Mastercard cardholders from Chinese Mainland may enjoy instant discounts and offline spending promotions.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

