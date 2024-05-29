Trip.com Group Signs Strategic Agreements with Major Southeast Asian Hospitality Brands

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a global leading travel services provider, has signed two strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with leading hospitality brands in Southeast Asia, reinforcing its commitment to the region. These strategic partnerships are driven forward by the Group's 'Local Focus, Global Vision' ethos, aimed at enhancing the travel experience for inbound and domestic travellers.

Ms Pebbles Caramat (left), Head of Distribution at Megaworld Hotels & Reports, with Boon Sian Chai (right), Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group Ms Hana Ngo (left), Deputy CEO, Vinpearl Group, with Boon Sian Chai (right), Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group, addresses media at signing event

Trip.com Group penned two agreements, one with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR), a leading hospitality chain in the Philippines and Vinpearl, a leading hospitality and leisure brand in Vietnam, to enhance customer visibility and support hotel partner growth in the region.

Enhanced Exposure and Visibility

Through these partnerships, MHR and Vinpearl will receive comprehensive marketing support from Trip.com Group. This includes exclusive package rates & member rates, prioritised access on Trip.com's platforms, and offering customers competitive rates and exclusive deals, particularly targeting higher-tier members.

Trip.com Group will promote the brands through targeted campaigns, new hotel showcases, and enhanced product content. These efforts are designed to attract international travellers and enhance the appeal of premier accommodations. By fostering this collaboration, Trip.com Group ensures optimised exposure, making it easier for travellers to discover and book their stays, thereby boosting the appeal of these top-tier accommodations.

Comprehensive Marketing Support

Furthermore, Trip.com Group equips hotel partners with tools and data insights to adjust dimensions in real time, ensuring competitive rates that attract bookings. The programme also includes features to help hotels improve their search result rankings based on price competitiveness, customer reviews, and booking conversion rates. In addition, hotel partners can take advantage of targeted marketing efforts and special deals to enhance a hotel's visibility and attract more guests.

Ms Loleth So, Group Commercial Director, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Trip.com Group, a global leader in online travel. This alliance will amplify our reach in the global market and attract more international travellers to our properties. We look forward to working together to deliver an authentic Filipino experience for all our guests through the Sampaguita, our signature brand of service."

Ms Hana Ngo, Deputy CEO, Vinpearl Group, said during the event: "Our partnership with Trip.com Group over the years has been extremely successful, and we are thrilled to bring our cooperation to the next level. Together, we will elevate Vinpearl's presence in the global market, delivering unparalleled value and unforgettable experiences to our guests."

Commitment to Southeast Asia's Tourism Sector

This new level of cooperation underscores Trip.com Group's commitment to supporting the vibrant tourism industry in the region. Recent data from Trip.com Group data reveals a solid 80% growth in bookings in the Asia Pacific region for the last quarter compared to the previous year. Notably, triple-digit growth was observed for hotel bookings in the Philippines and Vietnam during the same period.

Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group said, "We are excited about the robust growth seen across the Asia Pacific region and are confident we can accelerate growth for our regional hotel partners.

"Trip.com Group will continue leveraging broader initiatives from technology to data insights to support our partners and enhance profitability and customer satisfaction.

"We have collaborated on several programmes with Vinpearl in recent years, and this MOU is a natural extension of our excellent relationship. We are equally excited to embark on a new journey with MHR. Going forward, we will further enhance the travel experiences for our customers globally while also showcasing the beauty of the destinations in Southeast Asia and their offerings, including accommodation."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

