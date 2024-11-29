Trip.com Group and Xinjiang Department of Culture and Tourism Unveil 'Kiss Xinjiang' at 2024 China International Travel Mart"

A three-day collaborative event showcasing Xinjiang's culture and tourism on a global stage

From stunning landscapes to unique experiences, 'Kiss Xinjiang' captivates travellers worldwide

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, in collaboration with the Xinjiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, debuted the "Kiss Xinjiang" project at the 2024 China International Travel Mart. This was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai from 22 – 24 November 2024. This landmark initiative brought Xinjiang's rich cultural and tourism offerings to global audiences, highlighting its unique charm and year-round appeal.

Representing 12 regions, three hotels, and 15 scenic spots alongside 37 cultural and tourism enterprises and 12 travel agencies, the Xinjiang delegation presented a diverse range of attractions and displayed as many as 379 cultural and agricultural products. Iconic sites such as the Hami Yadan Scenic Area, Bosten Lake, Tianchi International Ski Resort, and Turpan's Grape Valley were featured through innovative exhibits, cultural promotions, and immersive displays.

A Collaborative Vision: Showcasing Xinjiang's Beauty

The "Kiss Xinjiang" project highlights the strong partnership between Trip.com Group and the Xinjiang Department of Culture and Tourism, leveraging shared resources and expertise to elevate Xinjiang's tourism appeal. The 163-square-meter Xinjiang exhibition area is themed around the iconic China National Highway 219 (G219) and the "Duku Road," which traverses the Tianshan Mountains.

The exhibit features a multidimensional showcase of Xinjiang's cultural and creative products, agricultural and handicraft offerings, ice and snow tourism resources, authentic Xinjiang cuisine, smart tourism platforms, and inbound travel routes. Through five key aspects—Innovative Xinjiang, Ice and Snow Xinjiang, Taste of Xinjiang, Digital Xinjiang, and Inbound Xinjiang—the exhibit offers a comprehensive presentation of Xinjiang's attractions, blending tradition with modern innovation to strengthen its international tourism brand.

Vibrant ethnic dances and engaging installations further enriched the exhibition experience, attracting significant attention from domestic and international audiences.

"Next year, our family plans to drive the North Xinjiang Grand Loop. Today, we happened to make a lot of travel plans on the spot. Xinjiang is really attractive, and we can't wait to set off!" said Mr. Wang, a Shanghai resident.

An Invitation to Explore Xinjiang's Four Seasons

Tourism representatives from cities such as Urumqi, Altay, Kashgar, and Hotan highlighted Xinjiang's year-round offerings, including winter activities like skiing, snow appreciation, and wellness tourism. From the snowy peaks of Altay to the vibrant deserts of Turpan, the presentations invited travellers to embark on a poetic journey through Xinjiang's stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique cultures.

The project's global appeal was amplified by the participation of international influencers (KOLs and KOCs). The collaboration between Trip.com Group and the Xinjiang Department of Culture and Tourism aligns with China's "Tourism Revitalises Xinjiang" strategy, fostering high-quality development through cultural and tourism exchanges.

Extending Xinjiang's Reach

On 23 November, the project also reached Shanghai Songjiang University Town, where the "Kiss Xinjiang" Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference brought a special close-up showcase to students, inspiring the next generation of global travellers to uncover the beauty of Xinjing for themselves.

