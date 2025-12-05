Trip.com Group Recognised Among HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025" for Second Consecutive Year in Malaysia

The leading global travel platform also secures three special category awards for championing employee wellbeing, inclusivity, and tech innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Malaysia has once again been recognised as one of HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious accolade.

Alongside the main award, Trip.com Group Malaysia also earned triple honours in the special category awards, with wins for Most Caring Company, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Tech Empowerment. The back-to-back achievements reflect the company's strong, consistent performance across all key evaluation areas and its unwavering commitment to building a workplace that fosters employee engagement, excellence, wellbeing, and professional growth.

Recognition in Special Categories

Most Caring Company Awards 2025

Trip.com Group Malaysia's win in the Most Caring Company category highlights its people-first culture, with employees expressing high levels of security and trust in organisational support, well above the market average.

The company's holistic approach to employee wellness includes hybrid work arrangements, medical coverage for employees and their dependents, childcare leave, reproductive assistance support, and childbirth allowances, reinforcing the company's deep investment in family-friendly policies. Regular dialogues with senior leadership, cross-business unit engagement, and ongoing upskilling initiatives further cultivate an environment that prioritises learning and development.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion special category recognition celebrates Trip.com Group Malaysia's success in fostering an open and inclusive environment, with strong female and multicultural representation in leadership roles. Underscoring the company's efforts to promote open communication, reward talent, and nurture collaboration, employees displayed strong confidence in being heard, valued, and having equal opportunities for growth.

Tech Empowerment Awards

As a technology-driven organisation, Trip.com Group Malaysia actively harnesses cutting-edge tech solutions across all areas of business, including improving employee experience. AI-powered tools have reduced manual administrative tasks and streamlined operations, significantly enhancing productivity. In-house platforms and tools also support employees through structured career planning, talent recognition systems, and seamless access to HR & IT resources.

Committed to Employee Excellence

"We're honoured to be recognised once again as one of Malaysia's best companies to work for, not to mention receiving multiple special category awards, for the second year in a row," said Stephane Thong, General Manager at Trip.com Group Malaysia. "As our Malaysia office continues to expand in line with our growing local and regional footprint, our focus remains on fostering an empowering, diverse, and supportive workplace. These awards reaffirm our ongoing dedication to putting our people first and ensuring every employee can thrive both personally and professionally."

As part of Trip.com Group, a world-leading travel services provider, Trip.com Malaysia combines international best practices with deep local insights, enabling its rapid and continuous growth in the region. This creates unique opportunities for employees to grow alongside the business, while being supported by industry-leading technology and benefits.

Following this recognition, Trip.com Group Malaysia will continue strengthening its talent attraction and retention strategies through ongoing investments in technology infrastructure, career development pathways, and employee wellbeing initiatives. With over 430 employees across three offices nationwide, Trip.com Group Malaysia remains committed to championing sustainable workplace practices and setting new benchmarks as a caring, inclusive, and tech-empowered employer.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com Group