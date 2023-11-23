Trip.com says Hello Hong Kong with campaign expansion to four Southeast Asian countries

Visitors can also claim a HKD100 F&B voucher

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com today announced the introduction of the Hello Hong Kong campaign to four Southeast Asian countries – Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The campaign is part of Hong Kong Tourism Board's (HKTB) global Hello Hong Kong campaign, which was first introduced earlier this year to encourage travellers to visit Hong Kong. This collaboration marks the first themed marketing campaign between Trip.com and HKTB outside of mainland China after the pandemic, and will see travellers from the four countries enjoy a discount when they make Hong Kong hotel bookings on Trip.com during the promotion period, with no minimum spend requirement.

"Southeast Asian travellers have traditionally enjoyed visiting Hong Kong, as shown by the visitor numbers – in the first nine months of 2023, five of the top eight short-haul visitor arrivals in Hong Kong were from Southeast Asian countries, with visitors from Malaysia growing by more than 90 times compared to the same period in 2022[1]. Our Trip.com data from the same period also bears this out, with the four countries participating in the Hello Hong Kong campaign ranking in the Top 10 markets booking trips to Hong Kong. We are happy to partner the HKTB to welcome more travellers from Southeast Asia to Hong Kong," said Mr Edison Chen, Vice President of Destination Marketing & Strategic Alliances, Trip.com Group.

Want to attend the renowned Clockenflap music festival or explore Hong Kong WinterFest? Participating in the Hong Kong Marathon, or visiting the city to enjoy the Lunar New Year festivities next year? You can now enjoy savings while doing so!

In addition, travellers to Hong Kong who make their hotel or air ticket bookings through Trip.com can also claim a special 'Hong Kong Night Treats' voucher worth HKD100. Visitors will be able to enjoy Hong Kong's vibrant nightlife and indulge in its culinary treasures with the voucher, available for use in participating restaurants and bars across the city after 6pm – allowing them to take their taste buds on an unforgettable gourmet journey after dark.

The city that buzzes with excitement welcomes travellers who wish to enjoy the many varied delights it has to offer – from world-class events to seasonal celebrations, there's always something happening in Hong Kong that is fun, tasty or interesting. Come say Hello Hong Kong and discover the many adventures that await!

Visit https://bit.ly/hellohkmy for more details and to book your stay in Hong Kong today.

Hello Hong Kong

Country Campaign Period Discount Details Malaysia Now till 20 Jan 2024 20% off hotel bookings, capped at MYR64 Singapore 20% off hotel bookings, capped at SGD18 Vietnam 20% off hotel bookings, capped at VND335,000 Thailand 16 Jan – 17 Mar 2024 20% off hotel bookings, capped at THB480

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

