Trip.com Indonesia Celebrates Success and Recognises Excellence at Partner Appreciation Event

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Indonesia recently hosted a grand hotel partner appreciation event in Bali, bringing together over 100 esteemed hotel partners, including the largest local chain hotels in Indonesia. The event served as a platform to celebrate collaboration and innovation, and also to strengthen partnerships within the hospitality industry.

The event featured a presentation by Ms Ru Yi, Assistant Vice President, International Markets (APAC), Trip.com Group. Ms Ru Yi's insights shed light on the significant growth of China's outbound travel market in 2023 – with favourable visa policies and restored travel capacities, China's outbound tourism is poised to play a major role in boosting global tourism confidence. Notably, Indonesia ranked among the top 10 most popular outbound destinations for Chinese travellers, solidifying its position as a key source market.

Ms Ru further emphasised the evolving demographics of Trip.com users, highlighting a dominance of Gen Z and Millennials, with a notable increase of +5% in female users compared to 2022. This younger demographic is particularly drawn to cutting-edge travel activities and curated content, shaping the future of travel experiences.

Mr Krishna Arya, General Manager, Trip.com Indonesia, also presented key insights into the Indonesian hotel market. He highlighted the significant growth observed in 2023, with order volume levels surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 148%, thanks to market opening initiatives and favourable policies. He emphasised Trip.com's commitment to globalisation and catering to diverse market segments beyond China. Investments in markets such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia have allowed Trip.com to offer a wider range of Asian travel options to hoteliers, fostering a more diversified business mix.

Trip.com's commitment to partner success was evident throughout the presentations. Mr Krishna outlined various initiatives designed to support hotels in attracting a wider range of travellers, including TripPlus, Mobile Deals, the Hotel+X programme which offers unique value-added products and services tailored to diverse traveller preferences, and the comprehensive Preferred Partner Program, which offers production and exposure increases, exclusive icons on Trip.com's platform, and greater incentives for participating hotels.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to outstanding partners, recognising their exceptional contributions to the travel ecosystem. Awards such as "Top Producing Hotel", "Top Engaged Hotel", "Rising Star", and "Trip.Best" were bestowed upon a diverse array of partners, showcasing their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Trip.com remains dedicated to enhancing the experience for both partners and users, embodying its ethos of prioritising partners' success. Through comprehensive marketing programs and innovative offerings, Trip.com continues to drive growth and innovation in the travel industry, creating mutually beneficial partnerships that elevate the travel experience for all.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

Hotel Name Awards Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk Rising Star Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection Rising Star AYANA Segara Bali Rising Star Holiday Inn Express Baruna, an IHG Hotel Rising Star Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo Rising Star Archipelago International Indonesia Strategic Partner Ascott Strategic Partner Ini Vie Hospitality Strategic Partner Hard Rock Hotel Bali Top Engaged Hotel Kamandalu Ubud Top Engaged Hotel Abi Bali Resort and Villa Top Engaged Hotel Golden Tulip Jineng Resort Bali Top Engaged Hotel KajaNe Mua at Ubud Bali Top Engaged Hotel The ONE Legian Top Engaged Hotel The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Top Engaged Hotel Aryaduta Bali Top Producing Hotel Merusaka Nusa Dua Top Producing Hotel RIMBA by AYANA Bali Top Producing Hotel The Anvaya Beach Resort - Bali Top Producing Hotel The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Top Producing Hotel Truntum Kuta Top Producing Hotel AYANA Resort Bali Top Producing Hotel Le Eminence Hotel Convention & Resort Top Producing Hotel Potato Head Suites & Studios Top Producing Hotel The Apurva Kempinski Bali Top Producing Hotel

SOURCE Trip.com