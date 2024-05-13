Trip.com Indonesia Celebrates Success and Recognises Excellence at Partner Appreciation Event

Trip.com

13 May, 2024, 12:49 CST

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Indonesia recently hosted a grand hotel partner appreciation event in Bali, bringing together over 100 esteemed hotel partners, including the largest local chain hotels in Indonesia. The event served as a platform to celebrate collaboration and innovation, and also to strengthen partnerships within the hospitality industry.

The event featured a presentation by Ms Ru Yi, Assistant Vice President, International Markets (APAC), Trip.com Group. Ms Ru Yi's insights shed light on the significant growth of China's outbound travel market in 2023 – with favourable visa policies and restored travel capacities, China's outbound tourism is poised to play a major role in boosting global tourism confidence. Notably, Indonesia ranked among the top 10 most popular outbound destinations for Chinese travellers, solidifying its position as a key source market.

Ms Ru further emphasised the evolving demographics of Trip.com users, highlighting a dominance of Gen Z and Millennials, with a notable increase of +5% in female users compared to 2022. This younger demographic is particularly drawn to cutting-edge travel activities and curated content, shaping the future of travel experiences.

Mr Krishna Arya, General Manager, Trip.com Indonesia, also presented key insights into the Indonesian hotel market. He highlighted the significant growth observed in 2023, with order volume levels surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 148%, thanks to market opening initiatives and favourable policies. He emphasised Trip.com's commitment to globalisation and catering to diverse market segments beyond China. Investments in markets such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia have allowed Trip.com to offer a wider range of Asian travel options to hoteliers, fostering a more diversified business mix.

Trip.com's commitment to partner success was evident throughout the presentations. Mr Krishna outlined various initiatives designed to support hotels in attracting a wider range of travellers, including TripPlus, Mobile Deals, the Hotel+X programme which offers unique value-added products and services tailored to diverse traveller preferences, and the comprehensive Preferred Partner Program, which offers production and exposure increases, exclusive icons on Trip.com's platform, and greater incentives for participating hotels.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to outstanding partners, recognising their exceptional contributions to the travel ecosystem. Awards such as "Top Producing Hotel", "Top Engaged Hotel", "Rising Star", and "Trip.Best" were bestowed upon a diverse array of partners, showcasing their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Trip.com remains dedicated to enhancing the experience for both partners and users, embodying its ethos of prioritising partners' success. Through comprehensive marketing programs and innovative offerings, Trip.com continues to drive growth and innovation in the travel industry, creating mutually beneficial partnerships that elevate the travel experience for all.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

Hotel Name

Awards

Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk

Rising Star

Amarterra Villas Resort Bali Nusa Dua, Autograph Collection

Rising Star

AYANA Segara Bali

Rising Star

Holiday Inn Express Baruna, an IHG Hotel

Rising Star

Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo

Rising Star

Archipelago International Indonesia

Strategic Partner

Ascott

Strategic Partner

Ini Vie Hospitality

Strategic Partner

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Top Engaged Hotel

Kamandalu Ubud

Top Engaged Hotel

Abi Bali Resort and Villa

Top Engaged Hotel

Golden Tulip Jineng Resort Bali

Top Engaged Hotel

KajaNe Mua at Ubud Bali

Top Engaged Hotel

The ONE Legian

Top Engaged Hotel

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Top Engaged Hotel

Aryaduta Bali

Top Producing Hotel

Merusaka Nusa Dua

Top Producing Hotel

RIMBA by AYANA Bali

Top Producing Hotel

The Anvaya Beach Resort - Bali

Top Producing Hotel

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Top Producing Hotel

Truntum Kuta

Top Producing Hotel

AYANA Resort Bali

Top Producing Hotel

Le Eminence Hotel Convention & Resort

Top Producing Hotel

Potato Head Suites & Studios

Top Producing Hotel

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Top Producing Hotel

