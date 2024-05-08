TVU Networks Showcases Innovative Cloud Ecosystem at KOBA 2024 Following a Successful Debut at NAB Las Vegas

Discover pioneering solutions developed in collaboration with the world's leading media companies.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , a global pioneer in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, is proud to announce that their full cloud ecosystem will be on display at the KOBA Show 2024, held from May 21-24 at booth D211. This showcase comes shortly after the company's successful participation at NAB Las Vegas, where the much-anticipated TVU MediaHub™ was unveiled. Launched just a month ago, TVU MediaHub™ has quickly become a cornerstone in video routing, marking the company's most significant launch in two decades with its rapid adoption and pioneering impact in live media workflows.

Meet TVU in Korea

Coming off a victorious stint at the NAB Show where TVU Networks left with several accolades, the company continues to make waves across the media industry. Recognized for its transformative impact on the media supply chain, TVU Networks received multiple prestigious awards including 'Best of Show' and 'Product of the Year' for the exceptional routing capabilities of MediaHub .

The KOBA Show will spotlight significant advancements within the TVU Ecosystem, with a keen focus on sustainability and technological innovation. Notably, TVU Search , TVU Remote Commentator , and TVU Producer have dramatically advanced in reducing environmental impacts and boosting remote production capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art Cloud and AI technologies. Additionally, TVU Networks will demonstrate its latest transmission solutions, including The One and TVU RPS (Remote Production System) , which are meticulously engineered to deliver robust and flexible REMI operations—whether cloud-based, on-premise, or in hybrid environments—powered by the cutting-edge 5G and ISX transmission technology unique to TVU Networks.

TVU Networks invites all attendees to visit booth D211 to experience firsthand the future of live video production technology, led by the innovative TVU MediaHub™ , and discover how their comprehensive range of solutions is shaping the next generation of broadcasting.

Book a Demo: https://info.tvunetworks.com/koba-2024

About TVU Networks

As a leading global provider of SaaS and Cloud-based workflow solutions, TVU Networks serves various sectors like news, entertainment, sports, corporate, streaming, and government. Leveraging AI, microservices, and automation, TVU enhances metadata and story-centric workflows for live video acquisition, production, and distribution. Their solutions are integral to the operations of major media companies worldwide, and they are recipients of the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award.

SOURCE TVU Networks