"UNDERCUT NIGHT", THE BUTCHER JONATHAN GLOVER'S DEBUT IN MACAU, DELVING DEEP INTO THE EXCITING WORLD OF FINEST WAGYU CUTS

ration with famous self-taught butcher Jonathan Glover, making his first appearance in Macau. Explore the art of tea infusion as Tea Master Andrew U partners with three Chinese restaurants to create seasonal delicacies, including the exquisite abalone infused with the delicate flavors of Iron Buddha tea. Bei Shan Lou will also introduce new and delicious flavors from Dongbei and Shandong, such as the succulent braised pork with abalone and the tantalizing seafood stew from the iron pot. "Taste of Macau, Artisans of Flavor" continues to lead the path into the palate mysterious with Pang's Kitchen and Sake Sommelier Eric Liu, unveiling how taste masters bold the boundaries to achieve unparalleled experience.

"Undercut": An Interactive Wagyu Experience at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill and Terrazza Italian Restaurant

The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill and Terrazza Italian Restaurant, the renowned restaurants in Galaxy Macau, are pleased to announce the highly anticipated "Undercut" night, taking place from November 23 to 25, 2023. This extraordinary culinary experience will be a collaboration between Jonathan Glover, founder of The Butchers Club and Steak King, and talented chefs Jeronimo Reinaldo Calangi of The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill and Raffo Sparaco of Terrazza Italian Restaurant.

The "Undercut" promises to be an interactive, educational, and delectable journey, showcasing the exquisite flavors of Australian Margaret River Wagyu Beef. Glover, an ambassador of Margaret River, will share his expertise and behind-the-scenes stories, offering guests a unique insight into the secrets of this exceptional beef, while our two talented chefs will take guests on a gastronomic adventure from nose to tail. With meticulous precision and creativity, they will prepare a tantalizing array of M9 quality Wagyu Beef dishes that will leave taste buds tingling with delight.

Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, ensuring an intimate and personalized dining experience. The "Undercut" night will take place at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill on November 23, 7:30pm with MOP 1,888 per person including wine pairings and at Terrazza Italian Restaurant on November 24 and 25, 7pm with MOP 1,288 per person including whisky pairing. For reservations and inquiries, please contact +853 8883 2221.

Essence of Autumn: Indulge in Tea-Infused Dishes at Exquisite Chinese Restaurants

Andrew U, esteemed National Tea Sommelier Champion and Tea Master of Galaxy Macau, is collaborating with Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, Pang's Kitchen and Putien, to present a limited-time menu featuring exquisite dishes infused with the aromatic Chinese tea.

This culinary collaboration will enrich your autumn dining experience while fortifying your body against seasonal changes. At Pak Lok Chiu Chow Restaurant, enjoy recommended dish "Double-boiled Abalone and Whelk with Iron Buddha Tea", which is skillfully infused with the essence of iron buddha tea, resulting in a broth that boasts a delightful tea flavor complemented by a lingering sweetness.

Embark on a nutritional adventure at Pang's Kitchen, where their "Double-boiled Quail Soup with Aged Tangerine Peel and Pu-erh Tea" takes center stage. This exceptional dish, made with French quail, earns its reputation as the "animal ginseng" due to its remarkable nutritional value.

At Putien, the first-in-Macau authentic Fujian restaurant, experience a burst of freshness with their Abalone and Chicken Soup with Osmanthus Tea. This delightful creation combines the succulence of abalone and the comforting essence of chicken soup, elevated by the invigorating touch of Osmanthus tea. Tea-Infused Autumn Dishes will be offered from now until November 30. For reservations and inquiries, please contact +853 8883 2221.

Bei Shan Lou Introduces New Gastronomic Delights

Bei Shan Lou, known for its authentic Dongbei cuisine, invites guests to savor the rich flavors of the North with the true Northern classics and iconic dishes from Dongbei and Shandong. As the Autumn begins, Bei Shan Lou proudly introduces new menu dishes and offer guests a fresh and exciting dining experience with its signature dish that warms the body and soul: the first-in-Macau Iron Pot Stew. New dishes include the delicious goulash in an iron pot "Compote of shrimps, scallops and mussels with cabbage", which complements the signature dish "Goose stew in an iron pot". In addition, guests may enjoy the flavors of "Braised Pork with Abalone" and "Clam Dumplings", expertly prepared to perfection. Book your table now for a real taste of North Classics, Signature Dongbei & Shandong Flavors! To make a reservation, please call +853 8883 2221.

Unveiling the Secrets of Celebrities' and Sake with "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor"

Galaxy Macau collaborates with Macau SAR Government to promote the unique "Travel + Gastronomy" concept, launching the "Tastes of Macau, Artisans of Flavor" campaign, which showcases culinary experts at Galaxy Macau as they demystify the skills and techniques behind their craft. From Hong Kong to Macau, being the famous restaurants among celebrities and the eleven-time Michelin star winner, Pang's Kitchen brings its signature Shunde dishes to Macau, with executive Chef de Cuisine Pat Pun helming a menu of fresh and delicious homestyle dishes, revealing how he wins the hearts of celebrities in town. Among the select 400 globally masters, Eric Liu is the only one in Macau to have achieved the highest certification—International Sakasho, is ready to elevate the dining experience at Yamazato with the perfect sake pairing. For more, please visit https://www.galaxymacau.com/dining/artisans-of-flavor/.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/Undercut-Night/G0000CbZ9AAr5aIw

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau, has soft opened on August 16, and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau