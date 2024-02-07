UnionPay International Partners with Spring Airlines to Enhance Payment Experience for Tourists and Business Travelers

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") and Spring Airlines recently announced that the official Spring Airlines website is now fully accepting UnionPay cards for tourists and business travelers from Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, SAR, just in time for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, ensuring that every passenger can enjoy safe, fast, and convenient payment services. The new service officially launches on January 31, 2024.

The collaboration covers multiple currencies including Japanese yen, US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, Korean won, Thai baht, New Taiwan dollars, and Singapore dollars, among others. These currency transactions on the Spring Airlines website officially accept UnionPay cards for online payments. It is a boon for over 230 million UPI cardholders in 81 countries and regions, ensuring smooth access to Spring Airlines' services.

Mr. Jia Li, General Manager of Financial Payment for Spring Airlines, said, 'the current implementation of the visa exemption policy between China with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand is favorable for the development of China's inbound and outbound tourism industry. As a result, the search volume for Southeast Asia flights on Spring Airlines' official website, ch.com, has increased by over 10% compared to the previous period. By joining hands with UnionPay International, Spring Airlines aims to provide domestic and international travelers with more payment options, as well as a safer and more efficient payment experience. Moving forward, Spring Airlines and UnionPay International will continue leveraging their respective strengths to explore potential collaborations in various scenarios, further facilitating convenient payment solutions for inbound and outbound travelers.'

Over 180 local wallets have been launched in 35 countries and regions and these comprehensive UnionPay payment products cover card, QR code, contactless, and online payment, making daily life and cross-border payments much more convenient. UPI has paved the way as a leading payment option for international travelers entering China and, in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as well as the entire Southeast Asia region, UPI has established itself as the leading card brand in the region. Customers of Spring Airlines can now take full advantage of UnionPay's extensive global network to provide a smoother and more authentic payment experience for international visitors. UPI is certain that through continuous innovation and cooperation, every trip can be simpler, safer, and more enjoyable.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,600 partners globally, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions with issuance in 82 countries and regions. Outside Mainland China, UnionPay is accepted at over 66.4 million merchants and 1.75 million ATMs.

About Spring Airlines

Spring Airlines is China's first low-cost airline exclusively operated by private capital and the first low-cost airline started by a travel agency. By the end of 2022, Spring Airlines had 116 Airbus A320 series aircraft, with destinations covering major business and tourism cities in China, Southeast and Northeast Asia. It operates more than 210 routes and transports 20 million passengers annually. Headquartered in Shanghai, the airline has domestic bases at both of the city's airports – Hongqiao and Pudong, as well as Shenyang, Shijiazhuang, Shenzhen, Yangzhou, Ningbo and Jieyang. International bases include Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Bangkok in Thailand and Jeju in South Korea. In October 2018, Spring Airlines officially established Hebei branch, which is the first branch company of Spring Airlines.

