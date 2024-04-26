Malaysian residents will find it easier to pay in China

Project Excellence 2024 launched by UnionPay further enhances inbound payment experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to enhance travel facilitation, both Malaysia and China have recently implemented a short-term visa waiver program, allowing citizens of each country to travel visa-free for tourism and business purposes. With the increasing flow of people in both directions, UnionPay International (UPI) further optimizes payment services.

In Malaysia, UPI plays a pivotal role in facilitating seamless payment experiences for Malaysian residents making local consumptions as well as travelling abroad including China. UPI offers a range of payment products, including credit cards, debit cards, and locally UnionPay-enabled e-wallets like SPay Global and GoPayz, ensuring cardholders have convenient payment options without the hassle of managing cash when travelling abroad.

Recently, UnionPay announced the launch of Project Excellence 2024, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing payment services in China to cater to the needs of tourists and foreigners. This initiative, coupled with the seamless payment experience offered by UnionPay, simplifies travel between the two countries and encourages greater tourism and business exchanges.

Tourists visiting China could consult at information booths at tourist hotspots for payment solutions provided by UnionPay and participate in various promotional activities under the theme "Explore China Your Way with UnionPay." UPI also collaborates with travel-related organizations such as the Malaysia-China Folklore Culture Tourism Association, participating in events like the upcoming "Nihao, China" travel fair.

As one of the global leading payment networks, UnionPay is accepted in 183 countries and regions. Over 230 million UnionPay cards have been issued outside China's mainland, and nearly 200 UnionPay-enabled e-wallets have been launched, facilitating seamless transactions for international travelers.

SOURCE UnionPay International