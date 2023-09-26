USI's Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction Audio Solution to Satisfy Modern Work Environments Set to Debut

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE 601231), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing, is set to introduce a new product that caters to the needs of the modern work environment – All-In-One Audio Dock. Designed and developed by USI, this full-featured Audio Dock comes equipped with echo cancellation and noise reduction capabilities, redefining the video conferencing experience, enhancing work efficiency, and marking a significant leap forward in audio conferencing technology.

USI All-In-One Audio Dock with echo cancellation and noise reduction

The All-In-One Audio Dock's adaptability is its defining characteristic, making it an ideal fit for an array of professional scenarios. From bustling huddle rooms that foster dynamic teamwork to tranquil focus rooms that demand concentrated collaboration, and even the comfort of a home office setup, this Audio Dock seamlessly transitions between these settings, ensuring that every conversation is enhanced by its exceptional audio quality.

One of the defining features of the USI All-In-One Audio Dock is its crystal-clear communication. Equipped with cutting-edge echo cancellation and noise reduction technologies, the Audio Dock ensures that every word resonates with clarity, eliminating auditory distractions and enabling participants to engage in conversations seamlessly. Moreover, this stellar device takes things a step further with its AI Noise Suppression capabilities, optimizing both sending and receiving aspects of audio quality.

The All-In-One Audio Dock's Bluetooth connectivity seamlessly integrates with a host of devices, from smartphones to laptops, ensuring that users can effortlessly connect and embark on a seamless conferencing journey. The well-designed meeting control buttons, featuring intuitive functions such as volume +/-, call/end, and mute. This level of control enhances user engagement, allowing them to navigate conversations effortlessly.

Recognizing the need for hassle-free technology integration, the USI All-In-One Audio Dock has been designed for seamless and quick setup. The plug-and-play functionality ensures that users can get started within moments, without the need for intricate installations or complex configurations. The device's compatibility with Windows OS and leading communication platforms like Teams and Zoom further enhances its user-friendly appeal. Moreover, the All-In-One Audio Dock caters to the practical needs of business professionals, offering a maximum 100W charge for notebooks (ranging from 65W to 100W) through its advanced charging capabilities.

Arno Tsou, Product Manager of Vertical Product Solutions at USI, said "We are thrilled to introduce a solution that not only seamless communication but also amplifies productivity. With the inclusion of USB-A/C ports and Ethernet connectivity, the device opens avenues for adding additional peripherals and increasing connectivity options. This adaptability caters to a wide range of usage scenarios, ensuring that users can tailor their communication environment to suit their preferences."

Prepare to witness a new era in communication as we unveil an upcoming breakthrough – the All-In-One Audio Dock. With its slated for sample availability in November, this Audio Dock is poised to redefine the way of connecting and communicate.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 28 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

