USI Distinguished as the EEIC Industry Top 1% in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 7, USI is honored to announce that with a total score of 90 in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the company achieved the highest CSA score out of 451 companies assessed in the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components Industry and was recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year.

2024 Sustainability Yearbook Emblem

The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 is based on the 2023 CSA that assessed 9,400 companies across 62 industries. Including USI alongside other companies with outstanding global sustainability performance affirms USI's continuous efforts in ESG performance.

USI attained the industry's highest scores in the Environmental and Social dimensions and the third highest for the Governance & Economic dimension. Breaking it down, USI received the industry best in 15 of the 25 criteria assessed: Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Risk & Crisis Management, Policy Influence, Supply Chain Management, Innovation Management, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Emissions, Resource Efficiency & Circularity, Water, Biodiversity, Product Stewardship, Occupational Health & Safety, Customer Relationship Management, and Privacy Protection. Additionally, USI received full marks in 11 criteria: Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Policy Influence, Innovation Management, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Emissions, Resource Efficiency & Circularity, Water, Product Stewardship, Customer Relationship Management, and Privacy Protection.

Apart from being included in the global edition of the Sustainability Yearbook, USI was also listed in the inaugural S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China) 2023, where the company acquired the distinction of Top 1% S&P Global ESG Score 2022 and Industry Mover. Several other institutions also recognize USI's ESG performance, such as obtaining a Negligible Risk rating from Sustainalytics and EcoVadis Bronze Sustainability Rating. USI has also been included in the SSE Corporate Governance Index for ten consecutive years and received an A-level SSE Information Disclosure rating for six consecutive years.

With the rapid development of product technologies, USI constantly adjusts and optimizes its governance structure and operational strategy with innovation in mind to effectively manage risks and maintain competitiveness while creating substantial returns for all stakeholders. "To strengthen our resilience to climate change, we use the TCFD framework to identify short-, medium-, and long-term climate risks and opportunities and steer our greenhouse gas reduction policy," says Aaron Chen, Environmental Taskforce Leader of the Sustainability Committee of USI. "We plan to reach 100% renewable energy use in all manufacturing sites by 2035 and partner with suppliers to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040."

USI champions social good by fostering a happy workplace that upholds human rights, cultivates talent, provides comprehensive benefits, and promotes harmonious labor relations. Beyond the workplace, the company extends its positive influence through diverse educational, community, environmental, and cultural activities. USI encourages cross-strait youth interaction through chess by sponsoring the Shanghai-Taipei Twin Cities Cup Professional Go Tournament. Also, the company's unwavering support for rural educational programs like the Hope for Pearls Project and the Rural Digital Education Program helps bridge the urban-rural resources gap. Reflecting USI's commitment to the environment, the company's long-term sponsorship of the Million Trees Project demonstrates its dedication to combating desertification and restoring biodiversity. USI takes pride in being a part of these initiatives and will continue to contribute towards creating a positive impact in the world.

Through the company's Sustainability Strategy of Low Carbon, Circular, Collaborative, and Inclusive, USI strives to realize social responsibilities and pursue sustainable development where the environment, society, and economic prosperity can coexist and thrive.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

