UST Named Among World's Most Ethical Companies in 2026 by Ethisphere

Company recognized for its leading culture of ethical business practices, ESG, and compliance

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. UST is one of just six software companies worldwide to be recognized by Ethisphere in 2026 and is the only privately held software company on the exclusive elite list, a reflection of the company's deeply held commitment to ethical practices.

This recognition honors organizations that exemplify ethical business conduct by implementing comprehensive programs which generate positive outcomes for employees, communities, and stakeholders while also fostering sustainable, long-term business growth. UST was commended by Ethisphere for demonstrating that it has policies in place to foster a strong culture of ethics based on integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practices.

UST's inclusion on this elite list underscores the company's commitment to integrating ethics and integrity into every aspect of its business practices. By prioritizing trust, transparency, and accountability, UST ensures that all its solutions deliver measurable value and meaningful impact for clients, employees, and stakeholders.

To compile its rankings, Ethisphere engages in a rigorous assessment of all applicants based on its Ethisphere Ethics Quotient®. Applicants are evaluated using more than 240 data points across a number of categories including culture, ESG, compliance, and governance. This data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts. In 2026, 138 companies from 17 countries were recognized by Ethisphere.

"We are honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies as this distinction speaks to the strength of UST's people, culture, and values. This recognition underscores the effectiveness of our efforts to empower employees to responsibly bridge technology and AI innovation while driving real outcomes for our clients. Trust, transparency, and accountability are foundational to our work, and we remain dedicated to setting the benchmark for excellence in ethical governance as we create lasting value for our employees, clients, stakeholders, and communities worldwide," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

"This recognition from Ethisphere highlights UST's strong commitment to governance, ethics, and integrity as core drivers of sustainable growth, going well beyond compliance to embed these principles across all aspects of our business. Notably, UST has voluntarily benchmarked itself against global public companies and stands as the only private software company worldwide to receive this honor, reflecting the strength of our governance framework and ethical standards. Trust remains central to everything we do—from client delivery to leadership decisions—and this achievement is a testament to every UST employee who consistently demonstrates accountability, integrity, and continuous improvement," said Ramanathan Raghunathan, Vice President & Global Head of Governance, Risk, and Compliance, UST.

"Congratulations to UST for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. UST's recognition as the only private software company among this year's honorees highlights the strength of its commitment to ethics, compliance, and governance as drivers of long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, Ethisphere.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere at https://www.ethisphere.com.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

SomSekhar CV

+91-9037888244

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Makovsky

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Media Contacts, India:

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Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

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Media Contacts, Spain:

Noizze Media

Carmen Tapia / Ricardo Schell

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE UST