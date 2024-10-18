Vegan Friendly Crassocephalum rabens Extract (RabenWhite®) in Anti-aging

TAIPEI and TAICHUNG, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin is the largest organ (~15% of the total body weight) and represents overall well-being in humans, especially in aging. The global anti-aging market is around USD 64 billion in 2022, and the market size is projected to reach 121.8 billion by 20301. The high-profile products on rejuvenating aged skin are mostly associated with collagen-derived formulas. Collagen is often obtained from animal sources (e.g., fish skin), but few plant-based options distribute in market. Therefore, vegans have limited options in skin care products. The plant-based collagen market will grow to USD 12.3 billion by 20322. Considering the rise of beauty-from-within market, effective botanical ingredients have potential to become alternative anti-aging solutions. The clinical-backed dosages of plant-based materials are 2,500-5,000 mg per day3,4. It is difficult to use these dietary ingredients to develop low-dose product applications.

The novel product Crassocephalum rabens extract, under the trade name RabenWhite®, standardized with the active compound 1,2-di-O-linolenoyl-3-O-β-galactosyl-sn-glycerol (dLGG). Crassocephalum rabens, also called Crassocephalum crepidioides, is a vegetable and herbal plant that used as folk remedy in Taiwan, Vietnam, China, India, and some African countries5. Pharmacological studies have proved that C. rabens possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer activities, while Greenyn Biotechnology are the first company to demonstrate its commercial application in slowing skin aging. The index compound dLGG is a phytogalactolipid that exhibits anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory effects on cells and rodents. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study showed that 200 mg of RabenWhite® (daily dosage) could significantly improve skin wrinkles, brightness, collagen content, and UV spots in subjects in 4 weeks compared with the results of placebo group6. Especially, RabenWhite® reduced average skin wrinkles and increased collagen content levels by 29.9% and 9.8%, respectively, in 4 weeks as compared to the baseline results (Figures 1-3). Also, it could increase skin brightness value by 2.1% after the study (Figure 4).

To produce the high quality of RabenWhite®, Greenyn Biotechnology has optimized the natural cultivation conditions of C. rabens with local farmers and leveraged a unique supercritical fluid extraction method to highly increase the content of dLGG in RabenWhite® by ten times higher than wild C. rabens. Collaboration with local farmers and using eco-friendly supercritical fluid extraction are positively correlated with the sprits of ESG with respect to social and environmental responsibilities. Moreover, the product is manufactured in the factory under the guidelines of ISO22000, FSSC 22000, HACCP, GMP, and Halal. In a word, the vegan friendly and highly safe plan extract can provide a new anti-aging option to slow our skin aging.

